News

IHRA Outlaw Nitro Series Returns with Five-Race National Tour in 2025

Published

The International Hot Rod Association Outlaw Nitro Series is set to return in 2025 with a five-race national schedule, launching July 9–12 at National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio, the IHRA has announced.

Known for its nitro-fueled intensity and competitive edge, the Outlaw Nitro Series will bring Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Mountain Motor Pro Stock, Pro Mod, Pro Nitrous, Outlaw Snowmobiles, and sportsman racing to tracks across the Midwest and Southeast.

Following the season opener, the tour heads to Michigan’s Milan Dragway July 23–26 before returning to National Trail Raceway for a second event September 3–6. From there, the action moves to Dragway 42 in West Salem, Ohio, September 24–27, and concludes at GALOT Motorsports Park in Dunn, North Carolina, November 5–8.

Friday and Saturday shows will spotlight the series’ professional categories, all competing for significant payouts. Full event schedules and purse structures will be released soon.

Wednesday and Thursday of each race week will feature IHRA Pro-Am competition, with classes including Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Stock, Super Stock, Quick Rod, Super Rod, and Hot Rod. These racers will also run during the Outlaw Nitro Series main events.

More details, including ticketing and broadcast information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For updates, visit www.IHRA.com.

This story was originally published on May 9, 2025.

