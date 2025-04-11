IHRA Officially Purchases National Trail Raceway

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has finalized the purchase of another drag racing facility with National Trail Raceway.

The track, located in suburban Columbus, Ohio, has a rich history, first opened in 1964. National Trail Raceway features a quarter-mile drag strip, which had its concrete ground just last week, and upgraded bleachers to make it more comfortable for spectators. Other amenities include a great variety of foods at concessions along with official merchandise at the National Trail Raceway (Pro Shop).

“The IHRA is great. I think (IHRA owner) Darryl Cuttell is taking it to the glory days and making it bigger and better than ever,” said NTR’s Jay Livingston, who is staying on as team manager.

National Trail Raceway is capable of hosting national events and being home to a strong bracket racing program. It’s part of the appeal of the IHRA and its commitment to grassroots, sportsman racing.

The IHRA previously issued a statement, sharing that it had purchased NTR and other tracks that were not confirmed as sold. This announcement solidifies the official changeover of the track.

The racers have talked about IHRA’s recent announcements of all-time membership coverages and significant purse increases to the IHRA Summit Team Finals and IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals.

“We’ve already had a number of racers reach out to us,” Livingston said. “They have gone out and looked at the IHRA Team Finals held at Quaker (City Motorsports Park), and they’re excited. They’re really excited about the IHRA World Finals in Alabama that pays $25,000 to win.”

This story was originally published on April 11, 2025.