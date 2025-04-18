IHRA Officially Acquires Historic Milan Dragway, Launches Major Renovation Efforts

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has officially acquired Milan Dragway, marking a significant milestone for the historic Michigan quarter-mile. Both IHRA and Milan Dragway confirmed the news on social media, ending speculation and signaling a bold new era for the fan-favorite facility.

Located just 40 miles west of Detroit and 25 miles south of Ann Arbor, Milan Dragway has been a staple in the Midwest drag racing scene since 1964. The track has a long history with the IHRA, having hosted marquee events like the Motor City Nationals, Northern Nationals, and various IHRA Pro-Am competitions.

Now, the iconic facility is undergoing a transformation aimed at restoring it to national prominence. Leading the effort is Kurt Johnson of Total Venue Concepts (TVC), widely recognized as the top name in track preparation. His team, along with Craig Blankenship’s CB Asphalt crews, is spearheading a full resurfacing of the track along with major upgrades to the pit areas.

“With that, our original opening day will be delayed along with the first Heads Up event,” Milan Dragway shared in its announcement. “We appreciate your patience and support during these renovations and will continue to update our wonderful racers and fans!”

While the short-term construction has caused schedule adjustments, the long-term vision is ambitious: to make Milan Dragway one of the premier drag strips in the world.

That vision is shared by newly appointed track manager Johnny Quick, a 28-year veteran of Milan Dragway and well-known grudge racer from Street Outlaws.

“(IHRA owner) Darryl Cuttell is making major investments in the track,” Quick said, via the IHRA. “His goal is to make it one of the premier race tracks in the world. That’s why Kurt Johnson and TVC are out there making sure the track surface is the best it can be.”

Beyond the racing surface and pit improvements, plans also include upgrades to grandstands, restrooms, and concessions, with racers and fans top of mind. For Quick, a longtime Milan regular, the improvements are personal.

“Even if I wasn’t the track manager, I would be excited about the improvements taking place,” he said. “You want your home track to be the best, and I think that Milan Dragway is going to be one of the best tracks around. With Darryl and Kurt, we will have one of the best surfaces in the country to race at.”

Milan Dragway becomes the first facility to confirm it is officially in the transition process to IHRA ownership, following a series of premature announcements involving other venues. This acquisition marks a major step forward for IHRA as it continues to expand and revitalize its presence in grassroots drag racing.

This story was originally published on April 18, 2025.