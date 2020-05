IHRA Member Track Update

To help competitors find racing opportunities during this confusing time, the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has compiled a list of member tracks that are open for bracket racing and a separate list of member tracks open for limited private or by reservation testing. As things are changing daily please contact the track directly to confirm the event or opportunity to participate and what their guidelines are.

IHRA member tracks that are back to weekly Summit SuperSeries racing events (listed by state):

Prescott Raceway Arkansas

Immokalee Regional Raceway Florida

Brainerd Motorsports Park Georgia

State Capitol Raceway Louisiana

Holly Springs Motorsports Mississippi

Mo-Kan Dragway Missouri

Ozark Raceway Park Missouri

Coastal Plains Dragway North Carolina

Kinston Dragway North Carolina

Darlington Dragway South Carolina

Pageland Dragway South Carolina

South Carolina Motorplex South Carolina

Union Dragway South Carolina

Thunder Valley Dragways, Inc. South Dakota

Crossville Dragway Tennessee

Buffalo Valley Dragway Tennessee

Cherokee RacePark Tennessee

Knoxville Dragstrip Tennessee

Edinburg Raceway Texas

Evadale Raceway Texas

Little River Dragway Texas

Pine Valley Raceway Texas

Xtreme Raceway Park Texas

IHRA member tracks that are conducting private or by reservation testing:

US 13 Dragway Delaware

Muncie Dragway Indiana

US 41 Motorplex Indiana

Eddyville Raceway Park Iowa

Onawa Dragway Iowa

London Dragway Kentucky

Mid-Michigan Motorplex Michigan

Ubly Dragstrip Michigan

US 131 Motorsports Park Michigan

Fayetteville Motorsports Park North Carolina

Dragway 42 Ohio

Quaker City Motorsports Park Ohio

Keystone Raceway Park Pennsylvania

Greer Dragway South Carolina

Amarillo Dragway Texas

Elk Creek Dragway Virginia

Great Lakes Dragway Wisconsin