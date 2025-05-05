Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IHRA

IHRA Completes Purchase of Kil-Kare Dragway

Published

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) is pleased to announce the purchase of Kil-Kare Raceway has become final.

It is a multi-purpose facility with rich history for both the drag strip and oval track. The drag strip boasts a strong IHRA Summit SuperSeries program and even hosted an IHRA Sportsman Spectacular in 2024.

There’s a long tradition of racing at the venue 13 miles east of Dayton, Ohio. Built by the Marshall Brothers, the oval was first opened with a one-fifth-mile dirt track in 1951. After one race kicking up a dust storm, the track was paved with a full season of racing in 1952 and reconfigured to a three-eighths-mile oval in 1955.

The quarter-mile dragway opened in 1959, which made Kil-Kare a premier facility for both stock car and drag racing.

There’s even racing for quarter midgets, the small cars where drivers like Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart cut their teeth, much like the Junior Dragsters for drag racers. Drifting is also popular at the Ohio venue.

If you talk about big names, Kil-Kare has hosted some of the most prominent in the sport at both tracks. “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, Shirley Muldowney, “TV Tommy” Ivo and Bob Glidden are amongst the stars to make passes down the drag strip.

On the oval, the legendary A.J. Foyt scored a USAC Midget win at Kil-Kare in 1957. Three-time NASCAR champion Darrell Waltrip later competed on the oval in stock cars, as did another NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte, who finished second in a Pro Late Model race at the track in 2021.

Recent improvements to the drag strip have included an all-concrete racing surface with concrete walls, Accutime timing system, bigger staging lanes, restroom facilities, and concession stands featuring the popular brick oven pizza.

Kil-Kare representatives at the 2024 IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals included: Cliff Lewis (Top), Joe Barney (Mod), Doug Thompson (Sportsman), Justin Humble (Motorcycle) and Bristol Perkins (Junior). Joe Hoskins, who qualified for the World Finals through the Sportsman Spectacular at Kil-Kare, finished ninth in the 2024 National Top 10 standings. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Check out the Kil-Kare Raceway Facebook page for the latest updates at this historic venue. More exciting news is coming soon with the International Hot Rod Association on IHRA.com and its social media channels.

This story was originally published on May 5, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

High Performance Manufacturing LLC Purchases Jerry Bickel Race Cars

Confirming a rumor that has circulated the pits this season, Jerry Bickel Race Cars announced it’s been acquired by Pro Mod racer Rick Hord...

3 days ago

News

Steding Father-Son Duo Doubles Up, Joining Butner, Huffman, Salminen and Vincent as PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown Winners

Kurt Steding and his son, Ethan, shared the winner’s circle for the second time in their careers Saturday night at the Travis Mills Foundation...

2 days ago

News

T. Franklin, Harris, Denton, Powers, Melnick and Vincent Qualify No. 1 at PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown

Three-time Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous world champion Tommy Franklin won the first-ever Pro Nitrous Fab4 Shootout presented by the Travis Mills Foundation Friday night...

3 days ago

News

Bartone Bros. Racing Lock Up Cleetus and Cars NHRA North Central Division 3 Regional Win

Bartone Bros. Racing claimed another Top Alcohol Funny Car victory at the Cleetus McFarland and Cars event, featuring the NHRA North Central Division 3...

10 hours ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.