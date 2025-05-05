IHRA Completes Purchase of Kil-Kare Dragway

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) is pleased to announce the purchase of Kil-Kare Raceway has become final.

It is a multi-purpose facility with rich history for both the drag strip and oval track. The drag strip boasts a strong IHRA Summit SuperSeries program and even hosted an IHRA Sportsman Spectacular in 2024.

There’s a long tradition of racing at the venue 13 miles east of Dayton, Ohio. Built by the Marshall Brothers, the oval was first opened with a one-fifth-mile dirt track in 1951. After one race kicking up a dust storm, the track was paved with a full season of racing in 1952 and reconfigured to a three-eighths-mile oval in 1955.

The quarter-mile dragway opened in 1959, which made Kil-Kare a premier facility for both stock car and drag racing.

There’s even racing for quarter midgets, the small cars where drivers like Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart cut their teeth, much like the Junior Dragsters for drag racers. Drifting is also popular at the Ohio venue.

If you talk about big names, Kil-Kare has hosted some of the most prominent in the sport at both tracks. “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, Shirley Muldowney, “TV Tommy” Ivo and Bob Glidden are amongst the stars to make passes down the drag strip.

On the oval, the legendary A.J. Foyt scored a USAC Midget win at Kil-Kare in 1957. Three-time NASCAR champion Darrell Waltrip later competed on the oval in stock cars, as did another NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte, who finished second in a Pro Late Model race at the track in 2021.

Recent improvements to the drag strip have included an all-concrete racing surface with concrete walls, Accutime timing system, bigger staging lanes, restroom facilities, and concession stands featuring the popular brick oven pizza.

Kil-Kare representatives at the 2024 IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals included: Cliff Lewis (Top), Joe Barney (Mod), Doug Thompson (Sportsman), Justin Humble (Motorcycle) and Bristol Perkins (Junior). Joe Hoskins, who qualified for the World Finals through the Sportsman Spectacular at Kil-Kare, finished ninth in the 2024 National Top 10 standings.

Check out the Kil-Kare Raceway Facebook page for the latest updates at this historic venue. More exciting news is coming soon with the International Hot Rod Association on IHRA.com and its social media channels.

