Ida Zetterström Visits Indy Ahead of Final FIA Championship Race

Ida Zetterström and team RF Motorsport takes home the win at the prestigious NitrOlympX event at Hockenheim ring, Germany. The event was the second to last event of the FIA European Championship and Ida extended her championship lead up to 100 points before Susanne Callin.

The final round of the NitrOlympX was a real nail biter with a tight side by side race against Jndia Erbacher with Ida’s 3.92 second pass to Jndia’s 3.93 second run, Ida being away first of the line and staying just in front the whole way. This was Ida’s first win at the Hockenheim ring and her third stop Fuel win of the season, having a win at Santa Pod Raceway at the FIA season opener back in May and a win at the non-points race at Mantorp Park in July. Ida made it to the semi-finals at Tierp Arena in July but the event was halted due to rain, so no winner was crowned. At the August event at Tierp Arena Ida saw her first and only loss so far this season when she fell short to reigning Champion Antti Horto in the semi-finals after losing traction before the 330ft.



With a steady grip of the Championship lead Ida and the RFMotorsport team will end the FIA Championships season with the final event at Santa Pod Raceway, September 7-10. This weekend Ida will be at the U.S Nationals in Indianapolis as a spectator before she flies back to the UK for the European Finals next week.



“I am excited to get to the U.S. Nationals but even more excited to race for the championship at Santa Pod Raceway,” said Zetterström. “Seeing the NHRA in action always gets me pumped up and motivated so this weekend it will be fun to be a spectator but when I get back to the UK my total focus will be on the FIA Championship.”