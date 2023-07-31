Ida Zetterström Scores Top Fuel Win, Sets New Track Record At Meguiar’s Drag Festival 2023 At Mantorp Park

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Ida Zetterström emerged victorious at Meguiar’s Drag Festival 2023 in the Top Fuel category. The event, held at Mantorp Park, witnessed Zetterström’s remarkable return to the track where she first raced junior dragsters in 2009.

On day one of the Meguiar’s Drag Festival 2023, Zetterström demonstrated her expertise behind the wheel, showcasing her prowess during the qualifying rounds. Despite facing challenges, including tire shake, she persevered and eventually set a new track record in elapsed time (ET)..

Commenting on her performance during qualifying, Ida Zetterström shared, “Day one at Meguiar’s Drag Festival 2023 in the books, we had one scheduled pass today, and even though we left the line well, I was off the throttle before 100m already as we shook quite bad. Started off by trying some things and made two runs with tire shake before we closed out qualifying by setting a new track record in ET with a 4.035 on an early shut off run only [246.68-MPH].”

For the Cannonball run-style race on race day, pairs were determined by considering all the times from the three runs made during the qualifying rounds. Zetterström’s outstanding performances earned her a place in the final, where she faced off against Stig Neergaard.

Zetterström exhibited her exceptional racing skills, securing the victory with a 4.045 run, narrowly beating Stig Neergard’s 4.043. Reflecting on the intense final, Zetterström expressed, “Took home the win on a holeshot in a real tight final today running a 4.045 to Stig Neergards 4.043. Was a really fun final. We got it done, leaving with the win and a new track record at Mantorp Park. Next stop, Norway.”

Ida Zetterström’s journey to Top Fuel racing has been nothing short of extraordinary. In 2021, she earned her Top Fuel license in a spectacular fashion by registering the quickest FIA licensing pass on record at an impressive 3.86.

The victory at the Meguiar’s Drag Festival 2023 not only showcased her remarkable talent but also marked her successful return to Mantorp Park, a place that holds special significance in her racing career.

“I appreciate everyone that’s been taking the time to stop by and wish us good luck on our season and been cheering us on,” Zetterström expressed her gratitude towards her supporters and fans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.