Ice Cream Bowl Trophies to Debut at University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser at Summit Motorsports Park

The Ice Cream Scoop trophies given to winners of the annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio are coveted and cherished.

Racers who have hoisted them in the winner’s circle are happy to have them, and now, winners of the annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, an NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event, will also be able to hoist a proper prize as Ice Cream Bowl trophies will be debuted at the 18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser on June 1, 2024 at Summit Motorsports Park. The Ice Cream Scoop and Ice Cream Bowl trophies are a nod to the park’s longstanding Velvet ice cream program.

“This past winter, I was brainstorming with William Tharpe, NHRA North Central Division director, and he suggested an Ice Cream Bowl trophy, and that is how the idea was born,” said Bill Bader, Summit Motorsports Park president. “For those racers fortunate enough to win both the Scoop and Bowl, the scoop can be displayed inside of the bowl.”

The Ice Cream Scoop trophies and the new Ice Cream Bowl trophies, which are billet aluminum, were designed and manufactured by Michalek Manufacturing, owned by Kyle Michalek, in Newark, Ohio.

“This was another special project that Bill Bader commissioned us to both design and manufacture,” said Michalek. “My lead programmer, Mason, had a high bar set with the Ice Cream Scoop trophy, and he stepped up to the challenge to create a very bold, unique Ice Cream Bowl trophy with both striking visual and texture features. It is an honor to partner with Bill and the Summit Motorsport Park team, and we are proud to play a small role in what makes this facility the best place to race, period.”

Earning the Ice Cream Bowl trophies will be winners in Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Comp Eliminator, Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street.

“I am very excited to debut our new Ice Cream Bowl trophies,” said Bader. “I think Kyle Michalek and Mason Grady at Michalek Manufacturing hit another home run. I also want to recognize and thank William Tharpe, as the inspiration for the Ice Cream Bowl trophies started with him.”

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com.

This story was originally published on June 1, 2024.