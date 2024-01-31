I29 Dragway to Restart Bracket Program Under WDRA Sanction

The drag racing community continues to receive good news this week as I29 Dragway announces plans to restart its bracket racing program in 2024. The next logical step for I29 Dragway was signing a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) and incorporating the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series.

The eighth-mile dragstrip is part of the 200-acre I29 Speedway complex, located in Southwest Iowa, which also features a 2.23-mile road course. The proximity to the Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri state lines allows for a variety of competitors to enjoy the diverse facility just two hours north of Kansas City. This year’s bracket racing program will join a packed schedule of street car, no prep, and roll racing events.

“We are excited to introduce a bracket racing element to our schedule and the offerings the WDRA has for our facility make this an easy solution for our racers,” said I29 General Manager, Doug Whitworth. “We are looking forward to being a part of the Summit Midwest Bracket Finals and Summit World Championship programs.”

I29 Dragway overcame a devastating flood in 2019 when the nearby Missouri River submerged the racetrack, the ground floor of the timing tower, and nearly the entire grandstands under sixteen feet of water. Since then, the racetrack has recovered and hopes to make headlines unrelated to the weather with new ownership.

“There’s excitement surrounding I29 with an influx of interest from new ownership, veteran management, and a plan to work with the surrounding WDRA facilities to build a bracket program,” said Jon O’Neal with WDRA. “We’re excited to offer the opportunities of our programs and partners to the racers at I29.”

Racers at I29 Dragway will now participate in the $250,000 WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series and can compete at Eddyville Raceway Park during the WDRA Summit Midwest Bracket Finals. Qualifying racers will also be invited to compete during the WDRA Summit World Championships at Montgomery International Dragway in October. WDRA members and facilities also enjoy an assortment of exclusive benefits and discounts thanks to the support of various companies.