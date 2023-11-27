Connect with us

News

I-22 Motorsports Park Converts to WDRA Sanction

Published

The World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) proudly announces that I-22 Motorsports Park in Eldridge, Alabama has reached a multi-year sanction agreement and becomes the latest addition to the expanding catalog of WDRA member tracks.

Formerly sanctioned by IHRA, I-22 Motorsports Park was built in 2009 by three friends with a passion for motorsports: Scott Tucker, Gregg Burgess, and the late Bill Haley. Situated on 150 acres, the eighth mile and all-concrete racetrack hosts a variety of events from March to November to satisfy any car enthusiast. The pair of automotive industry veterans and co-owners have created a family-oriented atmosphere with multiple members of the Burgess family either working or racing at 1-22 Motorsports Park any given weekend.

“We gladly welcome the I-22 family into the Alliance and look forward to delivering the track and racer benefits that WDRA is becoming known for, “said Frank Kohutek with the WDRA. “Hunter Burgess and his team are a great fit for what we are building in the South and will be a valuable part of the Alliance in that region. I know the other tracks that are attending the Summit Southern Bracket Finals at Montgomery this coming season are looking forward to having I-22 join the program.”

Representing the racetrack, Hunter Burgess said, “At I-22 we continually look for ways to improve. We believe that with WDRA we will be doing that based on the benefits WDRA brings to their member tracks and the programs they produce for our racers.”

I-22 Motorsports Park will take part in the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series as well as the Summit Southern Bracket Finals and Summit World Championships held at Montgomery International Dragway. They plan to offer the full variety of WDRA racer programs such as the WDRA Race for The Rod, in addition to enjoying the many benefits and track discounts that come with being a WDRA member track.

