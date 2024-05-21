Connect with us

Hunter Green Scores First Win of 2024 for Randy Meyer Racing

The Kansas-based Randy Meyer Racing Team continued their winning streak since 2019 (did not participate in 2021) at Texas Motorplex for the Lonestar Nationals winning the regional race this past weekend. Driver Hunter Green carried the team to defeat the number one qualifier in the final round and his first win at his home track.

Green’s Bond-Coat nitro-injected dragster struggled at first in qualifying, but tuner and team owner Randy Meyer got the rail dialed in during the final session to secure the no. 3 spot with a 5.293 ET at 269.90 mph. Teammate Julie Nataas in the OTG dragster qualified fourth running a best time of 5.307 ET at 275.67 mph. Nataas paired up against James Stevens for first round and had a great start but lost traction as Stevens went straight down the grove for the win.

Green faced former RMR driver and world champion Alan Bradshaw in first round and secured the win running an improved 5.288 ET at 272.89 mph. Green went on to defeat Aaron Cooper with a 5.339 ET at 272.38 mph, pairing him up against Shawn Cowie the number one qualifier for the final round. Green had the starting line advantage and never looked back as he ran a time consistent with qualifying; 5.292 ET at 271.20 mph, while Cowie slowed to a 5.323 ET at 274.56 mph. This is RMR’s and Green’s first win of 2024.

“After the craziness in Charlotte, which included going into the sand, being number one qualifier, and making it all the way to the finals only to red light and come up short, we really needed this win,” said Hunter. “No better place to get my first regional event win then in my home state of Texas. I’ve always considered Texas Motorplex my home NHRA track. My dad and I have both been trying to win a race here for years and we finally did it!”

This story was originally published on May 21, 2024. Drag Illustrated

