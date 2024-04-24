Hull Ready to Celebrate Professional Anniversary in Charlotte

This weekend, nitro Funny Car driver Buddy Hull has a lot to celebrate at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC. This race marks the four-year anniversary of his professional debut in the NHRA, so it holds some extra sentimentality and additional motivation to set new personal bests and win rounds.



“Few things get me as fired up as coming back to Charlotte,” said Hull. “The first three years of my career were racing with my Vertex Roofers and General Contractors Top Fuel dragster. I am extremely proud of that period in my career, and how it led to even bigger and better things, transitioning to racing Funny Car with Jim Dunn Racing. I am pumped to be coming back to this race, for the first time as a Funny Car driver, to show everyone how far I have come over the last four years.”

Though Hull had a challenging experience at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, he is confident that he and the Jim Dunn Racing team will improve significantly during the second four-wide race of the season.



“Our team is showing incredible resiliency, and I know we are on the right track,” said Hull. “All good things take some time, and the first four races of the season have allowed us to figure a lot of stuff out. I’m still proud of the fact that we have not put any major damage on the car this season. And I know we will keep getting better and continue to try and make our partners proud in the process.”



Hull will be sporting his USD branded Funny Car again this weekend, a return to the body he ran during the NHRA Arizona Nationals. He is also welcoming new sponsor Atlas Roofing to his roster of sponsors for the Charlotte race. Atlas prides itself on offering high-quality roofing products that are designed to withstand the elements and provide long-lasting protection for homes and businesses.



“This is so cool. There are so many different opportunities for Atlas from the FOX viewership to the brand awareness when you get involved with a race team like Jim Dunn Racing and Buddy Hull,” said Ryan Knippel, Atlas, Territory Sales Representative. “We have had a business relationship on the roofing side for many years with Buddy and Vertex Roofing, but this is our first foray into motorsports, so we are all excited for the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals. I have been following Buddy’s career on TV and through his social media. His personality and passion for racing and in business is just infectious in the most positive way. Everyone at Atlas will be pulling for him this weekend in Charlotte.”



In addition to USD and Atlas Roofing, Hull will be repping season-long sponsors Vertex Roofers and General Contractors, Solid Start/True Brand Products, Lescure Mechanical Services, Crow Safety, Blaze Exhaust Probes, Koppl Pipeline Services, Mooneyes, Good Vibrations Motorsports, KGC Construction, Powerbuilt Tools and Wiley X.



“I know four-wide racing can be a bit controversial at times,” said Hull. “But I love how our sport is not the same ole, same ole’ all season long. It can be fun as a driver to mix things up from time to time, and it gives the fans a chance to see four of the fastest cars on the planet go down the track at the same time. This race and this track will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I feel so fortunate to now get to experience it with Big Jim and all of our incredible partners. Now let’s go out and make this weekend even more special with some win lights.”



Hull and the Jim Dunn Racing team will be making two qualifying runs on Friday, April 26 and two qualifying runs on Saturday, April 27 at zMAX Dragway. The top 16 quickest Funny Cars in the field will go on to compete for a four-wide Wally on Sunday, April 28. The first round of eliminations will begin on Sunday at 12 p.m. EST. Fans can watch the finals on FS1. For tickets or more information on the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals visit nhra.com.

This story was originally published on April 24, 2024.