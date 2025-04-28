Hull Ecstatic About Consistency Coming Out of Four-Wide Nationals

Not every race has to end with a Wally for it to be considered a successful weekend. No one can attest to that more in this moment than the Funny Car driver for Jim Dunn Racing, Buddy Hull. This weekend at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, Hull matched his personal best elapsed time record, set a new personal best for speed and made a 4.0-second run on three out of five of his passes, the most consistently his car has run quickly since he stepped foot in the Funny Car class a little over a year ago.



“I am pumped up coming out of this race,” said Hull. “We are so close to running a 3-second run that I can taste it. Running low numbers so consistently fires me up in a way that is difficult to fully articulate to someone who doesn’t have the pleasure of driving one of these nitro Funny Cars. I am just so proud of the Jim Dunn Racing team this weekend.”

During the first round of qualifying on Friday, Hull made a 4.010 second pass at 318.77 mph. This run matched his personal best elapsed time that he set during qualifying at this same race in 2024. It was also his fastest run so far this year. He then bested that MPH, by making a 4.036 second, 320.97 mph pass during Q2, officially setting a new personal best in speed in the Funny Car. These two passes were enough to qualify Hull in the No. 15 position, in a crowded and competitive 18 car field.



“Setting new personal bests is a great indicator of all of the progress that we’re making as a team, and that I am making as a driver,” said Hull. “This follows up me setting a new personal best reaction time two weeks ago in Vegas. This constant improvement is what turns into momentum, which will turn into us winning more rounds. Nothing but positives over here.”



On top of the individual great runs during qualifying, Hull also made a 4.020 second, 320.43 mph pass during the first round of eliminations on Sunday. While this wasn’t enough to get past No. 2 qualifier Austin Prock and No. 7 qualifier Ron Capps, Hull is still very excited for his round one performance, because it illustrated consistency. In three out of the five runs he made in Charlotte, they made runs in the low 4’s, something the car had not done previously.



“I cannot reiterate enough how proud I am of our Jim Dunn Racing crew guys,” said Hull. “We represented our sponsors, like KGC Construction, so well this weekend. I know we’re going to be even better three weeks from now in Chicago. I am so amped up about our results here in Charlotte that I kind of wish we were heading straight to Chicago next weekend, but we can be patient and use this longer off-period to continue to put the work in at the shop.”



Hull and the Jim Dunn Racing team will be back in competition at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK on May 15-18 at Route 66 Raceway. There will be two qualifying sessions on Friday, May 16 and two qualifying sessions on Saturday, May 17. For tickets or more information on the NHRA Route 66 Nationals visit nhra.com.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025.