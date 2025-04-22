Hull and Jim Dunn Racing Ready to React in Charlotte

Jim Dunn Racing and NHRA Funny Car driver Buddy Hull return to the track this weekend at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Hull is bringing momentum and confidence after a strong performance in Las Vegas. Driving the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car backed by KGC Construction, Hull enters Charlotte looking to capitalize on his best reaction time of the season, achieved just two weeks ago at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals. That sharp starting line performance marked a turning point for the sophomore Funny Car driver, who continues to grow more comfortable and competitive with each pass.



“This car is coming around, and I’m coming around with it,” said Hull. “Vegas showed us that we’re making progress, and getting my best light of the season there just fired me up even more for Charlotte. Four-wide racing is wild, but I love it—it keeps you sharp and makes everything that much more intense.”

With the bright blue and red KGC Construction livery prominently displayed on his 12,000-horsepower Funny Car, Hull is proud to represent a company that shares his passion for building things the right way—whether it’s construction projects or successful race weekends.



“KGC Construction has been a huge part of what we’re doing this year,” Hull added. “We’re all about laying a strong foundation, and we’re heading into Charlotte with the mindset of continuing to build on what we’ve started. We’re going to keep making them proud.”



The second four-wide race of the season means that Hull and the Jim Dunn Racing team will be battling the sport’s top Funny Car competitors in one of the most electrifying formats in all of racing. The Four-Wide Nationals features side-by-side-by-side-by-side action, testing drivers’ focus and reflexes unlike any other event on the NHRA tour. Off the track, fans can find Hull on the NHRA stage on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., where he’ll be engaging with the crowd during New Fan Orientation with Hannah Rickards.



“On and off the track, this weekend is sure to be a barn burner,” said Hull. “The Charlotte crowd always shows out for us, which is why it’s a no-brainer that we race here twice a year. We’re aiming to do well this weekend to keep moving up in points and then get lots of good data that we can use when we’re back here in September during the Countdown.”



In addition to KGC Construction, this weekend Hull will also be representing season-long sponsors Lescure Mechanical Services, Blaze Exhaust Probes, Mooneyes, Vertex Roofers and General Contractors, Koppl Pipeline Services, True Brand, USD and Wiley X.



“Sponsor and fan support has never been more important than right now,” said Hull. “I truly believe that NHRA drag racing is the best sport in the world, but we can’t do it without fans and sponsors. Everyone who takes the time to support the NHRA, Jim Dunn Racing, my family and myself means everything to me. Funny Car racing is the most competitive that it’s ever been right in this moment. I am a blessed man to get to experience it with the support of the people around me.”



Hull and the Jim Dunn Racing team will have two qualifying runs on Friday, April 25 and then two more qualifying runs on April 26 at zMAX Dragway. The 16 quickest Funny Cars after four rounds of qualifying will advance to race day on Sunday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET with the finals live on FS1. For tickets or more information on the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals visit nhra.com.

