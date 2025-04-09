Hull and Jim Dunn Racing Gear Up for First Four-Wide Race of 2025

As the 2025 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season heats up, Buddy Hull, driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car, is set to take on the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, April 11-13. With KGC Construction as the primary sponsor highlighted on the nitro Funny Car. The team is primed for a thrilling performance as they look to make a statement during the first of three four-wide races this year.



“We’re feeling confident heading into the Four-Wide Nationals,” said Hull, who has increasingly made a name for himself in the Funny Car category. “We worked out some kinks with the car at the Winternationals a couple of weeks ago in Pomona, and we’re ready to go up against another crowded and competitive Funny Car field in Vegas. It’s really promising for the health of the Funny Car class when every race has 19-20 cars that all have the capability of qualifying. It makes every day of the race exciting for fans.”

The Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals are always an exhilarating spectacle, with four drivers competing at once across the track’s unique four-lane layout. This unique format not only tests drivers’ reaction times and strategy but also makes for some of the most thrilling racing of the season. With the NHRA Carolina Nationals, an important Countdown race, transitioning into a four-wide race, it’s now even more important for teams to collect as much four-wide data as possible during the regular season.



“Four-wide racing isn’t technically any more difficult than two-wide racing,” said Hull. “The biggest thing is there are just more opportunities to make mistakes. When you have three cars in your periphery instead of one, it could throw you off your routine, even when you try to block it all out. That’s why you see more cars red-light during four-wide races. I’ve made it a priority to not let that happen to me. We need every advantage possible at the starting line, especially when we’re representing the great people of KGC.”



KGC Construction has been a longtime partner of Jim Dunn Racing, and they are headquartered near each other in Southern California. The full-service general contracting firm manages and facilitates a complete range of construction projects. Local companies Gilley’s and Treasure Island continue to have a presence on the 12,000-horsepower, nitro Funny Car this weekend.

“Jim Dunn Racing is bringing some serious horsepower, and KGC’s support over the years has been incredible,” said Hull. “With the backing and energy of KGC, Gilley’s and Treasure Island, our whole team is looking forward to putting on a great four-wide show for our fans.”



In addition to KGC Construction, this weekend Hull will also be repping season-long sponsors Lescure Mechanical Services, Blaze Exhaust Probes, Mooneyes, Vertex Roofers and General Contractors, Koppl Pipeline Services, True Brand, USD and Wiley X.



Crow Safety, co-founded with Jon Dunn and Fred Crow, will also be highlighted on the Jim Dunn Funny Car. Crow Safety Gear, a leader in the safety gear industry, is a family run business specializing in quality racing safety gear. The Crow line of safety gear includes junior and adult auto racing suits, gloves, shoes, neck collars, fire retardant underwear and arm restraints. Crow manufactures all their famous racing seat belts in the USA.



“I have been involved with Crow Enterprises since Fred and I founded the company over 20 years ago,” said Jon Dunn. “I take a lot of pride in continuing the success of the business that is made in America. We provide safety equipment for every level of racing and seeing that logo on the Funny Car is special.”



Buddy Hull and Jim Dunn Racing fans can catch Hull on the NHRA stage on Saturday at 10:15 a.m., educating first-timers during New Fan Orientation with Hannah Rickards. Hull has become a regular on the stage, because he does such a great job engaging the crowd and answering fan questions.



“The fans are what this sport is all about,” said Hull. “Without them showing up and filling the grandstands, or watching on TV, we couldn’t do what we do. That’s why the team takes every opportunity we can to create a memorable experience for them, to keep them wanting to come back, and to represent our sponsors well in the process. I’m ready to make this weekend an exciting one for all of them any way I can.”



Hull and the Jim Dunn Racing team will have two qualifying runs on Friday, April 11 and then two more qualifying runs on April 12 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 16 Funny Cars with the quickest elapsed times during qualifying will advance to race day on Sunday, April 13, at 12 p.m. PT, with the finals live on FS1. For tickets or more information on the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, visit nhra.com.

