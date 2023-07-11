Hubsaver Joins Camrie Caruso for Mile High Nationals

Heading into the NHRA Mile-High Nationals 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso has added Hubsaver to the marketing group on the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro. Hubsaver, offers a wide variety of products to protect trailer bearings and provide added safety for work or pleasure. Hubsaver branding and logo will with featured on Caruso’s Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro throughout the NHRA Mile-High Nationals.

“I am thrilled Hubsaver is coming on board with us for the Mile-High Nationals,” said Caruso, who has strong business relationships in the trailer industry. “We travel all over the country so we understand the need and importance of taking every precaution possible to keep your load safe. Hubsaver gives you peace of mind knowing that when you hit the road, whether it’s for work or pleasure, you won’t be stranded due to a hub bearing failure.”



Hubsaver has a national group of distributors, and their variety of products can be purchased at www.thehubsaver.com. The Hubsaver attaches between the bearing and compression washer providing an added layer of protection from losing a hub. The Hub Saver is not intended to substitute regular bearing maintenance and wheel inspections. If a driver experiences a bearing failure this part will keep them from losing a hub and allow them to safely exit the road to make repairs. Hubsaver is easy to install, durable and still allows for proper lube to the bearing.



“After talking with Camrie we knew this was a good first step for our marketing program,” said Lee Blackwell, Hubsaver, Director of Sales and Marketing. “She has an extensive understanding of our product and the trailer industry plus she is a rising star in the NHRA. We are looking forward to seeing how we can grow this relationship moving forward.”



Caruso and the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro will be on track starting this Friday, July 14, for the NHRA Mile-High Nationals with two qualifying sessions.