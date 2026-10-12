How Pro Stock Racer Cody Anderson Has Made a Strong Bid For NHRA Rookie of the Year

While the historically heavy promotion of the NHRA nitro categories has been known to nudge Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle stories to the background, the drivers and riders in these classes are quietly building stories of their own, year after year. Unaccompanied by thunderous exhibitions of eardrum-rattling runs and tear-inducing nitro fumes, the Pro Stock classes do not demand the same type of attention; these categories instead ask for a thoughtful, respectful observation and appreciation of ingenuity and precision. Mistakes cannot be overcome by force in the Pro Stock categories. Drivers must hone their skill in an exacting manor, one that instigates a level of intense competition that digs deeper than visceral sensation, one that engages the mind as well as the heart as drivers charge toward razor-thin margins of victory and loss.



That’s what makes each season’s NHRA Rookie of the Year battle a little complex. It’s easy to see the big story. It takes a thoughtful approach to dig deeper.



Stepping into the driver’s seat

Cody Anderson had never driven a race car of any type before the 2026 season. He’d not raced dirtbikes or go karts, big wheels or bicycles. He’d not shifted his way down any quarter mile, nor had he strapped into a vehicle capable of exceeding 200 mph and been asked to mash the throttle and shift through a smoky burnout while aiming a 2,500-pound car at another human.

The most Cody knew about driving a racecar came from watching his father, six-time world champion Greg Anderson. And standing outside of a racecar is far different than sitting inside of one and rolling up to the starting line with a view of the packed stands at the season-opener in Gainesville, knowing that everyone there was watching and wondering just how good the son of the statistically best driver in the history of Pro Stock could possibly be.



It started on a strong note for Cody, who qualified for the Gatornationals and earned a first-round meeting with one of his father’s longtime rivals, Greg Stanfield. In the first elimination round of his career, the younger Anderson was off the starting line swiftly with a respectable .021-second reaction time, and he earned the win light with a solid pass. That set up a round he’d been both excited for and dreading since it was determined he would join the Pro Stock ranks: a head-to-head meeting with his father. The anticipation of the round was enormous, and in just his second round of racing ever, Cody launched off the line before the starting system was activated. A repeat of the misstep at the next race solidified the lesson, and although painful, the student knew exactly what to focus on as the tour descended upon In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. There, Cody showed that he was learning with each pass down the quarter-mile dragstrip as he qualified in the No. 6 position and sliced off an .018-second reaction time next to six-time world champion Erica Enders in the first round.



That match was richly valuable to the still-fresh driver; although it was technically a holeshot loss as his opponent was a touch quicker at the hit, Cody was steady and unflustered, driving off the starting line like a seasoned pro and keeping it straight to log his then-career best elapsed time next to one of his team’s staunchest rivals. The numbers don’t lie, but the mental game of Pro Stock is where the true battle resides, and in that aspect, the Winternationals were very much a win.

Quickly gaining ground

Cody’s education continued through the early spring races as he gained laps and learned the flow of an event from a new perspective. Following the KB Titan Racing approach, he raced during the weekend and also got his hands plenty dirty working on his race car, then departed on the red-eye on Sunday night to be back in the race shop in Mooresville, N.C., on Monday. Team “No Days Off” tested their fleet relentlessly at local tracks between races, and even still, Cody eagerly accepted every media opportunity that came his way and engaged with fans at the ropes and autograph sessions.

In June at Bristol Dragway, at the racetrack where his father had earned the first win of his own career, Cody qualified in the top half of the field and came into Sunday calm and ready. Drawing veteran Jeg Coughlin Jr., one of NHRA’s Top 75 Drivers, in the first round could have rattled the young man, but instead it fired him up. Cody was .017 as he launched off the starting line and pocketed a neat 6.66 to 6.67 victory over the multi-time champion. In Norwalk, he drove his way to a start from a then career-best No. 4 position and scored another round win, this time over Troy Coughlin Jr.



The Sonoma race was pivotal as Cody narrowly missed the first No. 1 qualifier of his career and had to settle for second; the future was becoming crystal clear. At each event that followed, he qualified in the top half and was fifth or better at all but one race (St. Louis, where he was No. 8). On raceday, Cody became more and more of a threat, emerging from the first round at each race and gaining steam in the Countdown to the Championship standings.



Big moves for a rookie

After defeating Enders and Matt Hartford en route to his first semifinals appearance at the Brainerd event, Cody came to the prestigious U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis with a fire simmering from within that propelled him to the No 3 position. On Saturday, he earned the first professional accolade of his career with a victory in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge over Greg Stanfield. After launching on a sharp .020-reaction in the final of his first bonus event, Cody put a 6.642 on the scoreboard to top his opponent’s 6.645. On the same day, his father earned the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge overall season title, allowing the two to notch a note in Indy history with a double-up celebration.

Momentum was building. Two races later at Rockingham Dragway, Cody reached the final of the main event for the first time, defeating a pair of six-time world champions — Enders in round one and his father in round two — before taking out Hartford, the incoming points leader. In the final, the driver of the J&A Service/Humphrey Heating & Air/HendrickCars.com Chevrolet came up just .010-second short to Greg Stanfield, but his performance had moved him up three spots to No. 6 in the Pro Stock standings, and a promising future was glowing brightly in the not-too-far distance.

This story was originally published on October 12, 2026.