Houston Raceway Park To Transform Into Drive-In Theater For NHRA Return In Indy

Houston-area drag racing fans hankering for some live action will get their first chance after 137 days of quiet on July 11-12 with a Texas-sized drive-in watch party and car show at Houston Raceway Park powered by Pennzoil.

The track will broadcast the NHRA’s first professional national event since February live from Indianapolis on a giant 20×30 foot screen. Adhering to all the guidelines for safe social distancing, fans can watch the race on the movie screen and pick up the sound in stereo via the track’s private broadcast station on 87.9 FM.

“Our regular race has been moved to October 23-25 but we just couldn’t wait that long to get together with our racing family,” said Seth Angel, general manager and co-owner of HRP. “We thought a watch party in the grand style of a drive-in movie theater would be a really cool way to engage our loyal fanbase and give some much-deserved exposure to our marketing partners, who have loyally stayed with us through this unprecedented time.”

In addition to the racing action from Indy, car enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their hot rods and display them in the “Car Corral.” On Saturday, guests also will be allowed to cruise down the actual drag strip where Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars routinely eclipse 330 mph, and even pause at the starting line for pictures.

On Sunday, with the elimination rounds from Indy playing on the screen, local racers are invited to add some “roar” to the party with an open test-n-tune session. Tech cards allowing for unlimited runs will be available for just $20.

Anyone holding tickets for the 33rd annual Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil will be allowed in free. Non-ticket holders can join the fun for just $10 per car.

“Round up your family and friends and come watch the Indy race with us,” Angel said. “Take time to check out a bunch of cool cars, make a safe run down the strip in your daily driver, take some family pictures on the starting line, and even get your car dialed in for the fall schedule. There’s going to be something for everyone. We even have some great door prizes we’ll be giving out throughout the weekend.

“We also will have concession stands open with all the correct protocols in place to keep everyone healthy, and there will be extra cleaning going on by our staff to keep everything sanitized. We want everyone come out and have some racing fun, even though it may be in a little bit of different setting.”

The HRP Team Store located in the food court will be open for anyone wishing to purchase tickets to the 33rd annual Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil, which run from Oct. 23-25 at Houston Raceway Park powered by Pennzoil.

Fans wishing to pre-purchase car passes can do so at HoustonRaceway.com.

