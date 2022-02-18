Hot Shot’s Secret Renews Title Sponsorship of Firepunk Diesel’s World Record-Holding S-10 Pro Mod

Hot Shot’s Secret proudly announces a continued partnership with the Firepunk Diesel race team for the 2022 season. The quickest diesel in the world will again wear Hot Shot’s Secret’s distinctive black, chrome and green livery this season as the Hot Shot’s Secret-sponsored Firepunk Diesel S10 sets out to break its own world record in the Radial Vs. World Class at Lights Out 13 next weekend (February 23-27). The event will be hosted on one of drag racing’s largest stages at South Georgia Motorsports Park, with qualifiers to be held earlier in the week.

Last year at this same race, the Hot Shot’s Secret sponsored Firepunk Diesel S10 truck added a new chapter to the drag racing history books as the first ever diesel-powered vehicle to run an 1/8th mile pass in under 4 seconds and shocked the drag racing world with a blistering time of just 3.998 seconds at 182.67 mph.

With Larson Miller behind the wheel, the S10 Pro Mod powered by a D&J Precision Machine-built Cummins-based billet engine known as “The Executioner” will compete against the nation’s fastest gas-powered cars in an event they believe will break their own world record due to some off-season improvements.

Kyle Fischer, Hot Shot’s Secret’s Director of Branding & Promotions, says, “We were overjoyed to announce last February that we were the first diesel to run a 3-second pass at Lights Out 12 setting the world record and making it the quickest diesel in the world. The 3-second goal has been years in the making and a result of a collaboration between the best companies in the diesel performance industry to get it done. I can tell you that nobody works harder than the Firepunk Diesel team and it is simply an honor for Hot Shot’s Secret to play our part in this team effort to set the world record, and we are looking forward to watching as they set out to break it again at Lights Out 13.”

Firepunk Diesel owner, Lavon Miller, says, “It was so amazing to set this world record back in February of last year. A super accomplishment for our entire team with a ton of work going into it. Based upon what we were able to learn from our experience at Lights Out 12, we were able to determine modifications we could make with hopes of breaking our own record. We couldn’t do it without our awesome team…Hot Shot’s Secret, D&J Precision Machine, Exergy Performance, Nitrous Express, Menscer Motorsports, Neal Chance Converters, Rossler Transmissions, Fluidampr, TBM Brakes and many more… a truck like this doesn’t go this fast without a team of great people and companies supporting it.”

Hot Shot’s Secret is also sponsoring the live feed of Lights Out 13 from South Georgia Motorsports Park, which can be watched on www.FloRacing.com . For a video of last year’s world record 3-second pass, visit here . To speak directly with one of Hot Shot’s Secret highly qualified technicians, call toll free 800-341-6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram , or by following #hotshotsecret and #hotshotssecretmotorsports.

