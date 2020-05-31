Hot Shot’s Secret Extends Special Hand Sanitizer Discounts To Support Track Openings

Hot Shot’s Secret is proud to announce an extension of the company’s ‘Support Your Local Track’ campaign by offering special discounts to racetracks for the company’s manufactured LSI Chemical hand sanitizer.

In an effort to assist racetracks nationwide to reopen safely in compliance with local racetrack official guidelines, Hot Shot’s Secret is offering discounted pricing on LSI Chemical hand sanitizer that is available in a variety of sizes.

Hot Shot’s Secret fuel and oil additives and specialty oils are manufactured by Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI) in Mt. Gilead, OH. With the onset of COVID 19 virus pandemic, LSI began to manufacture hand sanitizer under the brand LSI Chemical to provide free of charge to local first responders and medical personnel utilizing a World Health Organization formula that met strict guidelines for safety. LSI Chemical hand sanitizer is manufactured in the company’s FDA registered facility and typically can be shipped in under 24 hours.

Multiple bottle sizes are available including 16-ounce, 32-ounce, 64-ounce, 1-gallon, 5-gallon, and bulk sizes including 55-gallon and 275-gallon. Using the formulation recommended by the World Health Organization, the formulas are 80% Alcohol by volume. The hand sanitizer is a topical, non-sterile solution packaged with a non-dispensing cap.

Lubrication Specialties Inc. Director of Sales, Kyle Fischer, says, “Hot Shot’s Secret would not be the product it is today without our involvement with motorsports. At this time, especially with the pandemic crisis, racetracks need all the help they can get to stay alive. For years now, our company has been helping out with a ‘Support Your Local Track’ initiative to provide financial support for local racetracks near our headquarters in Ohio. This is just an extension of our ongoing efforts to support not only our local tracks, but all tracks nationwide.”

For more information on the discounted pricing structure available for racetrack purchases, call 800-341-6516, or email LSI Director of Sales Kyle Fischer at Kyle@lubricationspecialties.com.

For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret’s complete line of high performance oil and fuel additives, visit HotShotSecret.com. To speak directly with a Hot Shot’s Secret highly qualified technician, call toll free 800-341-6516, or visit the company’s Talk to an Expert page for specific help.

