Hot Rod Randi’s Horsepower Headquarters Open for Business

Decorated NHRA Sportsman racer Randi Lyn Shipp has dedicated her life to drag racing, and her passion for the sport shows in all that she does. Shipp’s professional accomplishments include the 2021 Lucas Oil Series Division 3 Stock Eliminator championship, representing Division 3 in the esteemed JEGS Allstars race last season, and seven NHRA national event wins – making her one of the most winning female Sportsman drivers in the history of the series.

Shipp’s passion off-track is funneled into the merchandise and apparel business that she and fellow drag racer Bo Butner own and operate, Hot Rod Randi’s Horsepower Headquarters. In the 2022 season of NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series, Shipp’s eye-catching, unique designs will be available at NHRA national events and online at randishorsepowerheadquarters. com.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I’m really excited to launch this brand so early in the season,” said Shipp, who continues to race her 1967 Pontiac Firebird in Stock Eliminator at national events and on the divisional tour. “We’ve had a merchandise trailer on the midway for several years, and it’s been so much fun to work with a great t-shirt designer and come up with fresh designs.

“This year came with a new opportunity to launch a brand of our own and really personalize it based on what the racers and fans want. Our goal is always to listen to the customer and then tailor our designs to what they’re really interested in.”

Shipp, who works with designer Scott Bathurst on exclusive designs, is known for thinking outside the box but also leaning into the nostalgia aspect of drag racing. Pin-up girls and checkered flags, cool hot rods, and work-wear style merchandise are all part of the program, right alongside race t-shirts promoting some of the hottest drivers in NHRA drag racing across Professional and Sportsman categories.

“We’ve already had such an awesome response, and that’s what’s most rewarding,” said Shipp. “When you walk through the pits and see people wearing the designs that were only a vision in your head a few months ago, it’s a cool thing. It means something to me, and I’m excited about this new brand.”

Look for the red and black Hot Rod Randi’s Horsepower Headquarters merchandise trailer on the midway at every NHRA national event on the tour. Visit randishorsepowerheadquarters. com to view and purchase online.

Comments