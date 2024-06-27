Hopes Are High For Bostick As He Readies His Surf Suzuki For Racing In The Buckeye State

Chris Bostick, pilot of The Surf Signature RV Resort Suzuki, is ready for high-intensity racing action at this weekend’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. After some initial issues during qualifying at last week’s NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event in Virginia, the talented Pro Stock Motorcycle rider made an impressive pass in eliminations that buoyed the team with renewed hope. Bostick and the White Alligator Racing team, led by crew chief Tim Kulungian, stayed in Virginia to test on Monday, and the results further encouraged them as they loaded up to head to Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Kulungian is particularly excited about the consistently favorable 60-foot times that Bostick is achieving aboard The Surf Suzuki. As they enter their sixth event of the season, the skilled crew chief thinks they’ve turned a corner in their program and expects to see some big advancements moving forward.

“What drivers do with their bodies has a lot to do with how the motorcycle gets through the first 60 feet of the track,” explained Kulungian. “When you start working with someone, there’s always an acclimation period where we have to figure out how and when to apply power. We’ve had to find some new solutions for this motorcycle. For Chris to go 1.05s (1.05 seconds from the starting line to the 60-foot mark) every round on that hot race track was cool to see. That’s something we can build upon. I look at it kind of like compound interest. With a good 60-foot time, it’s not number-to-number to the eighth-mile mark. If you can pick up a hundredth in the first 60 feet, you could be a hundredth-and-a-half quicker by the time you reach the eighth. After last weekend, I think we are headed in the right direction.”

A favorite event for drivers and fans alike, the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals offers an idyllic slice of Americana thanks to the facility proprietors, the Bader family, who work hard all year long to prepare an incredible Summer spectacular that includes ice cream, fireworks and fanfare. Winners will walk away with the traditional NHRA Wally trophy as well as a gilded ice cream scoop that can only be earned by turning on four win lights at this iconic location. Bostick would like nothing more than to hoist that scoop high in the air on Sunday evening.

“I would love to win that ice cream scoop trophy,” said Bostick. “This is one of those events that everyone looks forward to. The Bader family does such a great job of hosting us and the fans are incredible. I hope everyone stops by The Surf Signature RV Resort pit to test their reaction times and get a photo on the Surf Suzuki show bike.”

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series racing action will begin with two qualifying rounds on Friday, June 28 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Qualifying will continue on Saturday, June 29 with sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eliminations for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.

This story was originally published on June 27, 2024.