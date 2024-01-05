Holly Springs Motorsports to Host 2024 IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals

The northern Mississippi track has proven to be a great venue for the invitational-only event, which brings together IHRA-member track and divisional racing champions across North America. The venue features an eighth-mile drag strip, eight staging lanes, concrete walls, guardrails and an uphill shutdown area.

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit SuperSeries World Finals presented by Strange Engineering is returning to Holly Springs Motorsports for a third straight year on Oct. 9-12.

Holly Springs Motorsports is conveniently located off Interstate 22. Among the features are LED lighting, an AccuTime timing system, acres of paved parking and numerous speakers throughout the facility. There are over 100 sites with electrical hook-ups, plenty of other camping space, restrooms, showers and a concession stand with great items served.

“We’ve heard how much the racers have enjoyed their time at the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals presented by Strange Engineering,” IHRA Owner and CEO Larry Jeffers said. “We are working hard to make it an even more memorable experience this season.”

The IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals presented by Strange Engineering featured over $275,000 in payouts and prizes in 2023. It included the amazing IHRA World Championship Ironman trophies and World Championship diamond rings. The event also featured the traditional Race of Champions and a Racer’s Appreciation party with live music and free food and was broadcast live on the IHRA-TV channel on YouTube.

Holly Springs Motorsports is also scheduled to host the IHRA Division 2 (Heat Wave) Summit Team Finals Sept. 12-14. For more about this great track, click here to check out the Holly Springs Motorsports Facebook page.