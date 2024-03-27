Holley Rebrands to Holley Performance Brands, Announces Appointments

Connect with us

Holley Performance Products, a manufacturer of high-performance products based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is rebranding to Holley Performance Brands.

Holley representatives said the change aims to underscore the company’s expansion beyond its previous classic muscle and truck focus. It will allow Holley Performance Brands to better serve a wider customer base with specialized products and services, enhancing its market adaptability and consumer engagement.

In the coming weeks and months, Holley Performance Brands will transition to its new branding and update visual touchpoints across its branded and marketing assets. Holley, Inc. will continue as the official corporate name and the enterprise will continue to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol of HLLY.

In addition, Holley has announced that Charlie Taylor and Will Robbins, who collectively have nearly 50 years of automotive industry experience, have joined the organization as vice presidents of digital strategy and consumer product strategy, respectively.

“Charlie and Will are dynamic leaders with [a] deep understanding of the automotive aftermarket, and we’re confident that their leadership will help us identify new opportunities for growth. We look forward to the contributions they will make to our company, brands, and customers,” said Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO of Holley Performance Brands.

As vice president of digital, data, and CRM, Taylor will develop and execute strategies to achieve growth through digital channels. With 25 years of industry experience, Taylor will be heavily focused on enriching the digital experience for Holley’s enthusiasts and distribution partners across four key consumer vertical groupings: Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing.

Robbins, meanwhile, will lead Holley Performance Brand’s product strategy and collaborate with teams and business units to create key platform solutions and products across four key consumer vertical groupings: Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing.

Robbins joins Holley Performance Brands from Bridgestone, where he served as director of consumer product strategy, overseeing the Bridgestone and Firestone replacement tire portfolio for cars, light trucks, crossovers and SUVs. 

For more information, visit holley.com.

This story was originally published on March 27, 2024. Drag Illustrated

