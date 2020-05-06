Holley National Hot Rod Reunion Postponed To Aug. 20-22 In Bowling Green

The Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum officials announced today the postponement of the 2020 Holley National Hot Rod Reunion presented by AAA Insurance held at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Ky. The annual three-day event, originally scheduled for mid-June, has been rescheduled to Aug. 20-22 at Beech Bend Raceway.

We made this difficult decision as we see the effects this pandemic is having on our country, fans, sponsors, and racers. We believe this is the right decision since social distancing and reducing gatherings of people has been implemented in most areas of the country.

All classes originally scheduled will continue to be contested at the rescheduled event. Deadline registration date for participants not yet registered has been extended to July 15.

Moving the Reunion to Aug. 20-22 has resulted in a unique opportunity for racers, fans, and sponsors to experience back-to-back drag racing action as Beech Bend Raceway hosts an NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event the following weekend.

Tickets holders unable to attend on the rescheduled date should contact NHRA Ticket Services at (800) 884-6472 or nto@nhra.com.

The Museum, located in Pomona, is currently closed in compliance with California State law. Though we have to be physically apart, we encourage you to stay connected with the Reunion community through www.nhramuseum.org.

