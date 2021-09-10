Holley Increases NMRA Purses by Over $11,000 for Biggest Ford Motorsport Event of 2021

The upcoming Whipple Superchargers NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival just got even bigger thanks to Holley increasing the winner purses by over $11,000, making it the most lucrative NMRA event of the year and it happens September 30-October 3, 2021 at Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The complete rundown of the 100% guaranteed purses—regardless of car counts—can be found here.

“Our collaboration with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival began in 2019 for the 20th anniversary of the NMRA World Finals and this partnership has helped take the event to an insane level. It is the NMRA event you don’t want to miss with the biggest payouts and most action thanks to Holley,” said Rollie Miller, National Event Director and General Manager of the NMRA Ford Nationals.

ADVERTISEMENT



Ford racers can expect the larger payouts not just in the heads-up categories but also in Index as every winner will get an extra $500 and the MSD Ignition Bracket Racing challenge will reward the winner with a $3,250 prize. The street car division of NMRA will also prosper with $1,000-to-win in QA1 True Street and bonuses for all category winners. Holley is also tossing $500 extra to the winners of the Mickey Thompson Street Car Challenge and TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout eliminators.

The out of this world Ford experience brings together the NMRA championship and street car series with the Holley Ford Fest show that runs concurrently on the oval track set behind the drag strip. That action includes Pro-Am Drifting, Autocross, Burnout Contest, and other tire-frying mayhem. New for 2021 is a complete off-road course that will have exhibition runs and give enthusiasts a chance to get in on the action as well. And while we’ve had fun with various Big Foot 4X4 monster trucks in the past, expect a new Bigfoot model to crush cars this year and make the show that much more awesome.

For more information and advance ticket sales, visit www.NMRAdigital.com/KY.