Holley EFI Named Title Sponsor of NHRA Factory X, Slated for Eight Races in 2024

NHRA officials announced today that Holley EFI has been named the title sponsor of its exciting Factory X category, which is reserved for 2019 and newer manufactured automobiles, including the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Dodge Challenger Drag Pak, and Ford Mustang Cobra Jet.

NHRA Holley EFI Factory X made its official debut during the 2023 season and is slated to compete at eight events during the 2024 campaign, starting at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on April 12-14 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After appearing four times in 2023, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, which combines supercharged Hemi, LS, or Coyote engines, with manual transmissions and lightweight, late-model, factory-appearing bodies – each powered by Holley EFI – will have its first full season in 2024 as the class continues to draw impressive interest from both drivers and race fans.

“Holley has been a part of NHRA since its inception and we have enjoyed progressing our business from carbs to modern EFI. It’s a huge thrill to continue to be involved with NHRA Factory X and to see the evolution of this amazing new class,” said Jason Bruce, Holley Performance Products Vice President of Sales. “These cars are just so exciting and provide a great new cool factor for NHRA fans. We’re seeing interest growing and new cars being built, and you can feel the excitement for this class continuing to build at a very fast rate. These Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers truly represent what a modern muscle car is and it’s a class that has really caught on with the fans as well, and that’s great to see.”

Following the season-opener in Las Vegas, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X will appear at the next two NHRA national events in Charlotte and Chicago. That follows with a trip to Norwalk in June and then the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indy, finishing the season with races in St. Louis, Dallas and the finale in Las Vegas.

In a short time, the class already showcased immense potential and tremendous performances in 2023, with Allen Johnson making the first 200-mph run in St. Louis to begin the “Jesel 200 MPH Club.” With low seven-second runs already made this past season, there’s a chance big-performance numbers and standout runs in the six-second range in 2024, which would create even more excitement in the lightweight, modified class.

“NHRA Holley EFI Factory X is such an outstanding class and we’re thrilled to partner with a company like Holley that has recognized the great potential in this category,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “The class enjoyed a very successful debut in 2023 and it’s going to be very exciting to have NHRA Holley EFI Factory X race its first full season in 2024 and compete at eight NHRA national events. When they’re on the track, they put on an incredible show and it’s going to continue to be a huge hit with fans.”

Cars in NHRA Holley EFI Factory X have a minimum weight limit of 2,650 pounds, which is nearly 1,000 pounds lighter than a Factory Stock Showdown car, and a manual transmission is mandatory. The COPO Camaros race with a 630-hp Magnuson 2.65-L supercharger, and the DragPak Challengers utilize a 630-hp, 3.0-L Whipple. The Cobra Jet 327 Mustang’s engine combination is a 610-hp, 3.0-L Whipple unit.

Each body must be OEM dimensional, meaning there can be no alterations to the bodies, and each must feature steel-roof and quarter-body panels. Cars in NHRA Holley EFI Factory X race on tires that are 33 inches tall and 10.5 inches wide as well, which are wider than FSS cars.

For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.