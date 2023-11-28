Connect with us

News

Holiday Raceway Swaps Sanction to WDRA Starting in 2024

Published

Holiday Raceway, otherwise known as “The Beach,” has reached a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) and becomes the latest addition among a blossoming WDRA member track family.

Located in Woodstock, Alabama, and established in 1968 by Johnny Bateh and Thurman West, Holiday Raceway continues to be family-owned and operated over five decades later. In addition to a thriving drag racing program on the all-concrete eighth mile surface, The Beach welcomes a wide range of events each season including music festivals, truck meets, and car shows. The spacious facility is prepared for large crowds with concession stands, restrooms, and grandstands located on both sides of the racetrack.

“We appreciate the Holiday Raceway family for taking a look at what WDRA brings to its member tracks and the racers who support them and seeing the benefits of making the switch,” said WDRA’s Frank Kohutek. “The team at Holiday Raceway is focused on providing all their guests the best experience possible when they visit the track. Their decades of success will help make our Alliance stronger. We are on the same mission to grow the sport and we look forward to partnering with them in that effort for years to come.”

Racers will take part in the Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series at Holiday Raceway and compete to qualify for the Summit Southern Bracket Finals and Summit World Championships, both contested at Montgomery International Dragway. Holiday Raceway will also offer the full variety of WDRA racer programs such as the WDRA Race for The Rod in addition to enjoying the many exclusive benefits and track discounts that come with being a WDRA member track.

Holiday Raceway owner, Chris Bateh, said, “We are excited to partner with the WDRA. We feel they give back to the racers more than any other sanctioning body and that means a lot. We appreciate everything they are doing and look forward to a long and successful relationship.” 

