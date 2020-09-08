Hoff, Holloman, Rowe Win Share of $100,000 at JEGS-SFG Labor Day Bracket Bash

Jason Hoff (above), Will Holloman, and Billy Rowe reigned victorious this weekend across the three events at the JEGS-SFG Labor Day Bracket Bash held at National Trail Raceway. Hoff took the FTI Performance $50,000 main-event win, Holloman won Friday’s $25,000-to-win race presented by FuelTech, and Rowe took the $25,000 win in Sundays race presented by Hansen Global.

On FuelTech Friday, Holloman defeated local runner Larry Houck. In the final round for $25,000, Holloman threw down another dead-on run with a 4.605 lap on his 4.60 dial-in to defeat Houck, who was better on the tree but broke out for the runner-up.

After his win, Holloman made it a point to thank those that help him get to the winners circle including Travis at American Racecars, Marco Abruzzi and his family, Switzer Dynamics, DragRaceResults.com, Drag Race Solutions, and SFG for putting on the event.

On FTI Saturday, Hoff struck gold by defeating a footbraking Matt Ricchezza who gave an incredible performance despite a grave set of circumstances to start the day. Hoff had a .032 light and 4.32 run on a 4.30 dial in; Ricchezza was .019 on the tree but slowed up a bit too much during his first sighting with a dragster for the night with a 6.434 run on a 6.39 dial-in.

“I’ve raced a few SFG races, and this is definitely the best I’ve ever done,” said Hoff in his winners circle interview. “This is unbelievable. I’d like to first thank God, I’d like to thank my wife and my child Alex, my father Mike Hoff, Chris Wilson Racing Engines, and my transmission guy Joey- definitely Joey.”

The 24 year-old runner-up (Ricchezza) made his way to the final round in a borrowed car- owned by Matt Dadas- that he’d never driven until the second round of the race after his car broke in the opening round.

On Hansen Global Sunday, Rowe took the $25,000 win over runner-up, Jason Newell. Rowe’s race weekend was comped by SFG Promotions’ CEO, Kyle Riley after Rowe won a raffle hosted by Riley on SFG’s FaceBook page; his $25 raffle ticket eventually manifested in a $25,000 pay day.

In his winners circle interview, the local runner thanked Sam Schafer for his transmission, Performance Clinic for his engine, and his wife for her support across every aspect that gets one to a victory.

In just eight days, SFG Promotions, Inc. will invade South Georgia Motorsports Park for JEGS-SFG 500 presented by Allstar Performance. This race will award $500,000 to a single winner during the main-event, in addition to $100,000, $50,000, and $20,000-to-win supporting events which require entry fees as low as $100.

