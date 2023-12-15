Highly Anticipated IHRA Hot Rod Classic Debut Scheduled for Xtreme Raceway Park in April

The highly anticipated IHRA Hot Rod Classic will make its official debut April 11-13 at Xtreme Raceway Park. The event will include the Xtreme Outlaw Pro Mod Racing Series on Saturday night, April 13. Exciting ground-pounding Pro Mod racing is back at a major IHRA event in what promises to be an extremely popular weekend.

The Hot Rod Classic will bring back several exciting classes that have played such a huge part in the IHRA’s history. They include Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Quick Rod, Super Rod, Hot Rod and Real Steel N/T. Drivers will compete in an eighth-mile format to take home the special black powder-coated IHRA Ironman trophies, big checks and a re-designed IHRA medal. The race will be broadcast on the IHRA TV channel on YouTube.com.

“We’re real excited about being a part of it. It’s time for something like this to come about,” Xtreme Raceway Park track operator Gaylen Smith said. “The racers have been looking for something new but also bringing something back with the IHRA history tied into this event. I’m glad to see IHRA doing this for the racers.”

Exact class rules, event schedules, sponsors and payouts will be released once all the tracks and dates hosting IHRA Hot Rod Classic races are announced.

Additionally, they say everything is bigger in Texas, and the event will also feature bracket races for the Top (Box), Mod (No Box) and Junior Dragster classes with an expected large turnout. XRP has been extremely successful with the IHRA Summit SuperSeries and is home to 2023 Top (Box) World Champion Jeromy Hefletr. XRP also hosted the largest IHRA Sportsman Spectacular of the 2023 season and the IHRA Division 4 (Renegades) Summit Team Finals, which XRP has won three of the last four years.

“We have so many amazing racers around here,” Smith said. “The Sportsman Spectacular was a great race that brought a lot of racers from out of town. I know all the divisions are tough, but the Division 4 racers can hold their own against anybody, and it sure made for a great team finals. We’re going to team up with IHRA and turn this Hot Rod Classic into another memorable event.”

If you have any questions about the Hot Rod Classic, please contact IHRA President Mel Roth at [email protected], Stay tuned to the IHRA website and social media pages for more exciting announcements about the IHRA Hot Rod Classic coming in 2024.