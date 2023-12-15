Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Highly Anticipated IHRA Hot Rod Classic Debut Scheduled for Xtreme Raceway Park in April

Published

The highly anticipated IHRA Hot Rod Classic will make its official debut April 11-13 at Xtreme Raceway Park. The event will include the Xtreme Outlaw Pro Mod Racing Series on Saturday night, April 13. Exciting ground-pounding Pro Mod racing is back at a major IHRA event in what promises to be an extremely popular weekend.

The Hot Rod Classic will bring back several exciting classes that have played such a huge part in the IHRA’s history. They include Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Quick Rod, Super Rod, Hot Rod and Real Steel N/T. Drivers will compete in an eighth-mile format to take home the special black powder-coated IHRA Ironman trophies, big checks and a re-designed IHRA medal. The race will be broadcast on the IHRA TV channel on YouTube.com.

“We’re real excited about being a part of it. It’s time for something like this to come about,” Xtreme Raceway Park track operator Gaylen Smith said. “The racers have been looking for something new but also bringing something back with the IHRA history tied into this event. I’m glad to see IHRA doing this for the racers.”

Exact class rules, event schedules, sponsors and payouts will be released once all the tracks and dates hosting IHRA Hot Rod Classic races are announced.

Additionally, they say everything is bigger in Texas, and the event will also feature bracket races for the Top (Box), Mod (No Box) and Junior Dragster classes with an expected large turnout. XRP has been extremely successful with the IHRA Summit SuperSeries and is home to 2023 Top (Box) World Champion Jeromy Hefletr. XRP also hosted the largest IHRA Sportsman Spectacular of the 2023 season and the IHRA Division 4 (Renegades) Summit Team Finals, which XRP has won three of the last four years.

“We have so many amazing racers around here,” Smith said. “The Sportsman Spectacular was a great race that brought a lot of racers from out of town. I know all the divisions are tough, but the Division 4 racers can hold their own against anybody, and it sure made for a great team finals. We’re going to team up with IHRA and turn this Hot Rod Classic into another memorable event.”

If you have any questions about the Hot Rod Classic, please contact IHRA President Mel Roth at [email protected], Stay tuned to the IHRA website and social media pages for more exciting announcements about the IHRA Hot Rod Classic coming in 2024.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.