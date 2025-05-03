Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

High Performance Manufacturing LLC Purchases Jerry Bickel Race Cars

Published

Luke Nieuwhof photo

Confirming a rumor that has circulated the pits this season, Jerry Bickel Race Cars announced it’s been acquired by Pro Mod racer Rick Hord and his High Performance Manufacturing LLC. Founded by Jerry Bickel, the Moscow Mills, Missouri-based chassis shop and parts manufacturer has continued to produce championship-caliber race cars in the two years since Bickel passed at age 75. Hord’s acquisition allows the company to continue Bickel’s mission in 2025 and beyond. 

“While ownership has changed, one thing remains the same: we’re still Jerry Bickel Race Cars, and we’re as committed as ever to supporting your racing journey with the quality, service, and innovation you’ve come to expect from us,” said Jerry Bickel Race Cars’ Don Cross in a statement released May 1. “The new owner is a businessman with deep respect and passion for the sport. He believes in doing business with a handshake, honoring the process, and most importantly—investing in the future of the sport. This new chapter brings fresh energy and resources to JBRC, while preserving the legacy that built our reputation.”

Jerry Bickel Race Cars has produced race cars and components for world champions in NHRA Pro Mod, PDRA Pro Nitrous and Pro Boost, MWDRS Pro Mod, NMCA Xtreme Pro Mod, NEOPMA, and more. Bickel cars have also excelled in other fast doorslammer classes like PDRA Pro 632, Top Sportsman, and beyond. The JBRC team is committed to continuing that legacy for years to come. 

“We’re here for the racers. Always have been. Always will be,” Cross’s statement continued. “Thank you for your continued trust and support—we’re proud to be part of your team.”

For more info, visit www.JerryBickel.com or www.Facebook.com/jerrybickelracecarsinc.

This story was originally published on May 3, 2025. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Mo-Kan Dragway Balances History and Progress, One Upgrade at a Time

After 27 years at the helm, Carl Blanton and his team continue to reshape the legacy of Mo-Kan Dragway – not by changing what...

2 days ago

Exclusive

IHRA World Champion Jared Ledford Overcomes Battle with Cancer

In the world of bracket racing, Jared Ledford is no stranger to winning. With multiple track championships in both Jr. Dragsters and big cars...

2 days ago

News

Legendary Engine Builder Ed Pink Passes Away at Age 94

Legendary engine builder Ed Pink, who worked on some of the racing industry’s best engines, has passed away, according to industry reports. He was...

3 days ago

Features

GALLERY: American Nostalgia Racing Association 2025 Season Opener at Famoso Dragstrip

The American Nostalgia Racing Association (ANRA) kicked off its season on April 26th-27th at Famoso Dragstrip in Bakersfield, California. The ANRA season opener wasn’t...

3 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.