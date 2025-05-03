High Performance Manufacturing LLC Purchases Jerry Bickel Race Cars

Confirming a rumor that has circulated the pits this season, Jerry Bickel Race Cars announced it’s been acquired by Pro Mod racer Rick Hord and his High Performance Manufacturing LLC. Founded by Jerry Bickel, the Moscow Mills, Missouri-based chassis shop and parts manufacturer has continued to produce championship-caliber race cars in the two years since Bickel passed at age 75. Hord’s acquisition allows the company to continue Bickel’s mission in 2025 and beyond.

“While ownership has changed, one thing remains the same: we’re still Jerry Bickel Race Cars, and we’re as committed as ever to supporting your racing journey with the quality, service, and innovation you’ve come to expect from us,” said Jerry Bickel Race Cars’ Don Cross in a statement released May 1. “The new owner is a businessman with deep respect and passion for the sport. He believes in doing business with a handshake, honoring the process, and most importantly—investing in the future of the sport. This new chapter brings fresh energy and resources to JBRC, while preserving the legacy that built our reputation.”

Jerry Bickel Race Cars has produced race cars and components for world champions in NHRA Pro Mod, PDRA Pro Nitrous and Pro Boost, MWDRS Pro Mod, NMCA Xtreme Pro Mod, NEOPMA, and more. Bickel cars have also excelled in other fast doorslammer classes like PDRA Pro 632, Top Sportsman, and beyond. The JBRC team is committed to continuing that legacy for years to come.

“We’re here for the racers. Always have been. Always will be,” Cross’s statement continued. “Thank you for your continued trust and support—we’re proud to be part of your team.”

For more info, visit www.JerryBickel.com or www.Facebook.com/jerrybickelracecarsinc.

This story was originally published on May 3, 2025.