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Nostalgia Top Fuel winner Tyler Hester - Tom Macht photos

Race Coverage

Hester, Sitko, and Seraphine Capture Nitro Glory at California Hot Rod Reunion at Famoso

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The unmistakable thunder of nitromethane, clouds of burning rubber and the raw horsepower of nostalgia drag racing shook Famoso Dragstrip as the 2026 California Hot Rod Reunion roared through Sunday’s eliminations, delivering championship victories, spectacular performances and another unforgettable chapter at one of drag racing’s most historic venues.

From the ground-pounding Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters to the fire-breathing Nostalgia Funny Cars and unpredictable Fuel Altereds, the legendary Famoso quarter-mile was alive with the sights, sounds and unmistakable attitude that have made the California Hot Rod Reunion a must-see event for generations of drag racing enthusiasts.

And when the championship rounds arrived, the heavy hitters didn’t disappoint.

Tyler Hester put an exclamation point on an outstanding weekend in Nostalgia Top Fuel, backing up his No. 1 qualifying effort with a victory over Pete Kaiser in the final round. The Visalia, California, driver unleashed a 5.832-second blast at 231.83 mph to secure the championship and add his name to the list of Famoso winners.

Tyler Hester

The Nostalgia Funny Cars brought their own brand of nitro-fueled insanity, with smoky burnouts, thunderous launches and horsepower that could be felt as much as heard.

When the smoke cleared, Nathan Sitko of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, stood victorious, driving his 1968 Firebird to a 5.558-second pass at 232.71 mph to defeat Jimmy Kelso of Tucson, Arizona, in the championship round. Kelso had already demonstrated his horsepower during qualifying, recording a 5.484-second run to claim the No. 1 position.

Few machines capture the wild spirit of drag racing quite like the Fuel Altereds. Short wheelbases, exposed engines and a healthy appetite for horsepower make these machines some of the most entertaining creations ever to attack a dragstrip.

Brandon Seraphine of Corona, California, conquered the Fuel Altered field, wheeling his 1932 Bantam to a 6.044-second run at 193.05 mph to defeat Vince Karstetter of Buckeye, Arizona. Greg Leahy had set the qualifying pace with a 6.008-second effort, but Seraphine emerged with the championship hardware.

The horsepower wasn’t limited to the nitro-burning machines.

Nostalgia Funny Car winner Nathan Sitko

In Outlaw Pro Mod, Josh Kalich of Aromas, California, unleashed a 3.807-second rocket ride at 200.89 mph aboard his 2019 Corvette to defeat Troy Baugh of Redding, California. Andy Kouerinis had established himself as the No. 1 qualifier with a 3.769-second performance, but Kalich delivered when the championship was on the line.

The California Funny Cars added another chapter to the weekend’s racing action, with James Maher of Whittier, California, taking the victory in his 1984 Tempo. Maher recorded a 7.198-second pass at 188.32 mph to defeat Rick Alvarado of Wheatland, California, and complete a weekend that also included the No. 1 qualifying position.

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Beyond the championship battles, the California Hot Rod Reunion delivered a full weekend of mechanical mayhem and drag racing nostalgia.

The A/FX machines thrilled fans with their killer wheels-up launches, carrying the front tires skyward as their drivers hammered the throttle. The Gas classes brought another dose of old-school horsepower, while the sights and sounds of historic racing machinery transported spectators back to the glory days of drag racing.

Saturday night’s Nitro Revival Cacklefest added another dimension to the celebration, bringing legendary nitro-burning machines and the unmistakable crackle of vintage horsepower to Famoso.

Fuel Altered winner Brandon Seraphine

Away from the starting line, the car show, vendors row and historic displays helped complete a weekend dedicated to the people and machines that built the sport.

But even a weekend filled with horsepower can throw a curveball. A late-session oil down Sunday required extensive track cleanup, and with temperatures continuing to fall, officials made the decision to postpone the remaining elimination rounds. The majority of the racing program had already been completed, including championship battles in several of the event’s featured categories.

The California Hot Rod Reunion isn’t finished yet. The remaining competitors will return to Famoso Dragstrip on Monday, October 26, with racing scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m., putting the finishing touches on another weekend of nitro, nostalgia and championship drag racing.

For more than six decades, Famoso has been a place where horsepower makes history, and the 2026 California Hot Rod Reunion proved once again that the spirit of drag racing’s golden era is still very much alive. The engines may have gone quiet Sunday evening, but there’s still unfinished business on the Famoso quarter-mile.

This story was originally published on October 26, 2026. Drag Illustrated

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