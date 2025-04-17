HendrickCars.com to Support All Three John Force Racing Entries at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

As a result of a further expansion of its partnership with John Force Racing, HendrickCars.com will be the primary sponsor of drag racing world champions in all three professional categories next week during the 15th renewal of the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at ZMax Dragway.

Already the principal sponsor of six-time and reigning NHRA Pro Stock Champion Greg Anderson’s Chevrolet and, for the last two years, the Charlotte sponsor of two-time Top Fuel World Champion Brittany Force’s dragster, HendrickCars.com also will be the primary next week on the JFR Chevrolet SS driven by 2012 Funny Car World Champion “Fast Jack” Beckman.

In addition to taking a star turn at the Charlotte events, HendrickCars.com has a season-long presence with JFR as an associate sponsor on Beckman’s Chevy and as a major associate on Brittany’s dragster and the national record-holding Chevy of reigning Funny Car World Champion Austin Prock.

As the online home of Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group, HendrickCars.com also sponsors the No. 5 Chevrolet of Kyle Larson in the NASCAR Cup Series, the No. 17 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series and the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado of Rajah Caruth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“I cannot wait to get the HendrickCars.com Funny Car out there in Charlotte,” winner of John Force Racing’s 300th Funny Car victory in Pomona, Jack Beckman said. “I had a great conversation with Rick Hendrick after we won Pomona. First off, I was so impressed that he took the time to call and congratulate me and the team for our win, and secondly, we’re both car guys.

“You know, he drove NASCAR out at Riverside. I’m looking forward to sharing some stories with him. He’s had drag boats and been involved in drag racing for many years. This stuff is in his DNA.

“What you ﬁnd out is, car people are car people,” Beckman continued. “When you boil it down, we all are cut from the same cloth. Getting to represent him is a huge honor; getting to hang out with him is going to be a lot of fun.”

“Excited to have HendrickCars.com back on board as a major sponsor in Charlotte,” sixteen-time Funny Car world champion John Force said. “Rick Hendrick is a good man, and he loves his racing.

“Just like last year, Brittany will be in the HendrickCars.com Top Fuel car, but this time we’ll have two cars ﬂying the Hendrick name as I’m excited that Jack Beckman will be in a HendrickCars.com Funny Car.

“I love to see Rick Hendrick back on board in Charlotte, and I hope he’s able to bring his family out with him. We’re proud to represent HendrickCars.com in their hometown alongside Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and we’ll be focused on celebrating three wins with Mr. H next weekend!”HendrickCars.com

