HendrickCars.com to Sponsor Greg Anderson for Remainder of 2021 NHRA Season

Four-time NHRA champion Greg Anderson was proud to fly the red, white and blue of HendrickCars.com on his Chevrolet Camaro for the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway last weekend. Now, the 96-time Pro Stock winner and his KB Racing team are thrilled to announce that the partnership will be extended through the remainder of NHRA’s 2021 Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

“We’re so grateful to be part of the Hendrick Automotive Group family. It’s quite a team, and I’m particularly honored to be driving the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro for the rest of this year,” said Anderson. “Living here in the heart of NASCAR country, it’s a hotbed for motorsports, and to be able to represent the Hendrick name in drag racing is really a neat experience for us. We can’t thank Rick Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Automotive Group enough for this honor.”

Anderson joins Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR driver Kyle Larson in flying the HendrickCars.com colors. The classic red, white and blue design pays homage to Hendrick’s late son, Ricky Hendrick, who drove a similar scheme when he competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series in 2001 and 2002.

“This paint scheme means a lot to me and my family, and we are proud to have Greg carry the HendrickCars.com colors for the rest of the season,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group. “He’s a hometown hero who is popular among drag racing’s loyal fanbase. This is a unique opportunity, and we are thrilled to be able to support Greg’s chase for NHRA history.”

HendrickCars.com, the online retail website for Hendrick Automotive Group, invites customers to shop thousands of new, certified and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. The site offers convenient navigation and allows people to select the features that are important to them while saving any vehicle to a list of favorites for comparisons and future browsing. Customers are able to call or chat online with one of Hendrick Automotive Group’s knowledgeable teammates to answer questions or arrange an appointment at one of the company’s 93 nationwide dealership locations.

Anderson debuted the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro in Charlotte with pleasing results, claiming his fourth No. 1 of the season in four starts. The pole was the 110th No. 1 qualifier award of his career; only two drivers in all of NHRA’s Professional series have more – John Force has 161 in Funny Car and Warren Johnson has 138 in Pro Stock.

On Sunday, Anderson got the win light in the first round with his fearsome HendrickCars.com Chevrolet and tied Top Fuel’s Tony Schumacher for third all-time in round victories with 850. Anderson, who was one round shy of claiming the Charlotte title, is just one win away from tying Johnson for the most victories ever in the ultra-competitive Pro Stock category.

“We’ve got two wins in four races so far this year, and my car has been darn-near flawless,” he said. “These next milestones are coming, and to be able to accomplish them in the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro will mean a lot to each one of us. We can’t wait to get to the next race and get back to work.”

Anderson will return to the dragstrip with the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro for the upcoming Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil, May 22-23, 2021.

