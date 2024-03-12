Henderson Compressed Air Launches Lightweight Onboard Air Compressor

Henderson Compressed Air is a racer-owned business based out of South Dakota that provides onboard air compressor systems for drag racing vehicles. After months of fine-tuning the design, efficiency, and testing, the product is officially ready for distribution.

Henderson Compressed Air compressors are the most lightweight system on the market, weighing in at a mere six pounds. The all-aluminum product features a half-gallon tank and is available polished or powder-coated in a triple black finish. The compressor is compatible with both 12-volt and 16-volt batteries, which makes it an easy addition to any ride. Installation is simple, with only four bolts, two wires, and an easy-to-follow instruction manual included with every purchase.

Henderson Compressed Air owner, Tony Henderson, has years of experience behind the wheel but was always looking for the next competitive edge. He decided to find a way to take a common racing product and make it even better, resulting in the creation of Henderson Compressed Air.

Henderson explains, “If you can make your car one percent better every week then you can make it more consistent, dial-able, and increase the likelihood of winning. Our compressors are a great opportunity to shave some weight off the car without a ton of effort involved.”

Henderson Compressed Air regulators are pre-set at 100 psi and come with a one-year warranty. Customers may choose to purchase the compressors with or without the stretch cord which is compact at only 30 inches when retracted but can stretch to 10 feet during use. Henderson Compressed Air unit pricing starts at $400 and can be shipped across the United States.

Henderson Compressed Air products can be purchased at www.hendersoncompressedair.com or through Biondo Racing Products. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].