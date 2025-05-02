Hedinger’s Equipment Backs Randy Meyer Racing at Indy’s Cleetus & Cars as Gary Pritchett Reunites with the Team

Randy Meyer Racing is proud to announce the return of Hedinger’s Equipment as a major partner for the 2025 season. Building on the momentum from their successful partnership last year, Hedinger’s will serve as the title sponsor for Randy Meyer’s Top Alcohol Dragster this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park during the highly anticipated Cleetus and Cars event — with Gary Pritchett once again piloting the nitro-injected dragster alongside Matt Cummings in the GUNK dragster.

Gary Pritchett has already made a big impression on the track in 2024 as a standout rookie driver with Randy Meyer Racing. After making select appearances behind the wheel, Gary has turned heads by reaching the final round at every Top Alcohol Dragster race so far, winning two of the five.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Hedinger’s Equipment,” said team owner Randy Meyer. “Tim and I share a similar background in the wrecker industry, and having them on board for two big events close to home makes this partnership even more special. We’re looking forward to returning to Indy and putting on a show for the fans with Gary back in the seat.”

Hedinger’s Equipment, known for their lineup of car carriers, light-duty and heavy-duty wreckers, rotators, special transporters, and military machines, has been a loyal supporter of the five-time NHRA World Championship team. Their commitment to hard work and excellence in service aligns perfectly with Randy Meyer Racing’s core values of teamwork, preparation, and performance.

Hedinger’s will also continue their support later this summer by headlining the team’s efforts at the Bowling Green, Kentucky regional event, followed by the most prestigious drag race of the year — the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. They will also appear as a secondary sponsor at select national and regional events across the Northeast region throughout the season.

“Last year was a huge success for us working with Randy and the team, and we’re thrilled to come back even bigger this year,” said Tim Hedinger. “We’re proud to be associated with such a winning team and can’t wait to see Gary and Matt continue to showcase what both RMR and Hedinger’s stand for — strength, reliability, and results.”

The action kicks off this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park during the Cleetus and Cars event. The team will qualify on Friday at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST, with eliminations set for Saturday at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and the finals at 8:00 p.m. Fans can expect exciting performances and a sharp new look for the Hedinger’s-backed dragster as Gary, Matt Cummings, and the RMR crew chase victory at one of drag racing’s biggest stages.

Make sure to join the Team RMR private group for live updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and results from the track.

This story was originally published on May 2, 2025.