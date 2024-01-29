Heart & Soul of Summit Motorsports Park Racers Recognized at 50th Annual Edelbrock Banquet of Champions presented by Lincoln Electric

The talent, true grit, passion and perseverance of Summit Motorsports Park racers took center stage at the 50th Annual Edelbrock Banquet of Champions presented by Lincoln Electric, January 26-28, 2024, at the Sawmill Creek Resort in Huron, Ohio.

The celebratory ceremony began with side-by-side entrances by Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Novice champion Jacob Vile and his grandfather, Dan Johnson, Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Intermediate champion Trey Dean and his father, Michael Dean, Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Advanced champion Braden Peters and his father, Mike Peters, Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation champion Joe Galanek and his daughter, Alyssa Willi, Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike champion Craig Adams and his wife, Jill Adams, Edelbrock Pro champion A.J. Buchanan and his wife, Amy Buchanan, Edelbrock Super Pro champion Jeff Fenn and his wife, Loree Fenn, and 2022 Bill Bader Sr. Sportsman of the Year Gene Lampshire and his wife, Mickey Lampshire.

“We wanted this event to be emotional, evocative and full of energy in celebration of its 50th year and in honor of our champions, racers and award recipients,” said Bill Bader Jr., Summit Motorsports Park president. “While joining us to applaud amazing accomplishments, we hope that everyone who came to the event was as influenced and inspired as we were.”

After Hugh Goodale delivered our invocation and Chris Harben and his wife, Betsy Harben, performed our country’s national anthem, Bill Bader, Jr., as well as his son and Track Manager Evan Bader, and his sister and Sponsor Sales and Services Manager Bobbie Bader, began hosting the event, with Edelbrock Contingency Coordinator Billy Carroll, as co-host, and Kelli Bader and Rock & Roll Express Entertainment Company handling the event’s production.

Jayme Bader, wife of Bill Bader Jr., and Deb Bader, wife of the late and beloved Bill Bader Sr., were acknowledged, along with other very special guests and banquet sponsors, including Edelbrock, Lincoln Electric, Summit Racing Equipment, TFC Transportation, Norwalk Lions Club, Dornan’s Sales and Service, Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels, B’Laster and Ink, Inc.

The spotlight turned to racers who finished sixth through tenth in points, including Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation racers James Ring, Scott Chitty, Lance Oberg, Bob Stephens and Beth Hurst; Edelbrock Pro racers Brian Green, Owen Hoover, Bobby Gill, Bryan Workman and Jeff Hura; Edelbrock Super Pro racers Steve Holowiecki, Wes Buckley, Lisa Boes, Steve Seredich and Kyle Albright. Joe Galanek, Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation Champion, left; A.J. Buchanan, Edelbrock Pro Champion; Trey Dean, Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Intermediate champion; Jeff Fenn, Edelbrock Super Pro Champion; Jacob Vile, Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Novice champion; Craig Adams, Wiseco/CycleTech Super Bike Champion and Braden Peters, Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Advanced Champion

They were followed by racers who finished fifth in points, including Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Novice racer Callie Moreland, Intermediate racer Kace Shupp, Advanced racer Sydney Mason, Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation racer David Widmar, Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike racer TJ Davis, Edelbrock Pro driver Tim Devine and Edelbrock Super Pro racer Austin Lenz.

Fourth place awards went to Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Novice racer Adeline Lawson, Intermediate racer Ellieanna Oldenburg, Advanced racer Leah Verner, Edelbrock Super Pro racer John Boes, Edelbrock Pro racer Mike Willi, Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike racer Ed James and Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation racer Codie Balcom.

Third place honors were delivered to Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Novice racer Derek Peters, Intermediate racer Brayden Baehr, Advanced racer Cruz Schafer, Edelbrock Super Pro racer Mike Carroll, Edelbrock Pro racer Jon Lowery, Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike rider Michael Maday and Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation racer Derek Simon. Bill Bader Jr., left; Bobbie Bader and Evan Bader

Second place saw Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Novice competitor Kendall Moreland, Intermediate competitor Brylan Biondo, Advanced competitor Summer Gibson, Edebrock Super Pro competitor Tim McGuire, Edelbrock Pro competitor Aaron Workman, Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike competitor Jason Keller and Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation competitor Alyssa Willi.

Applauded or representing Summit Motorsports Park at the NHRA Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals at Bristol Dragway in Tennessee were Kendall Moreland, Abigail Baehr, Derek Peters, Callie Moreland, Morgan Pickens, Madison Pickens, Annelies Lawson, Brayden Baehr, Kendall Mason, Ryland Lawrence, Autumn Gibson, Adeline Lawson, Hannah Shaw, Vince Tiburzi, Morgan Curtis, Nick Peters, Nick Kassin, Breyonah Miller, Braden Peters, Cruz Schafer, Summer Gibson, Gabe Wojnowski, Keegan Beverly, Leah Verner, Megan Kassin, Alena Schafer, Roman Iocoangeli, Grant Welte, Sydney Mason and Ava Tiburzi. Edelbrock Super Pro Champion Jeff Fenn

Summit Motorsports Park racers who qualified for the North Central Division NHRA Summit Racing Series Team Finals at Lucas Oil Raceway and helped lead us to the fantastic first-place finish were also feted. Representing Edelbrock Super Pro were John Boes, Lisa Boes, Aubrey Collins, Jeff Fenn, Madie Fenn-Yasenosky, Austin Lenz, Tim McGuire, Greg Ross and Randy Scheuer. The Edelbrock Pro team consisted of Matt Ball, John Boes, A.J. Buchanan, Chuck Dague, Robert Faurot, Brian Green, Chris Howard, Dave Klippel and Bryan Workman, while the Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike team included Craig Adams, Ed James, Jason Keller, Scott Sheppeard and Matt Short and the Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation team featured Logan Buckley, Scotty Chitty, Alyssa Willi, Joe Galaenek, Sandy Hensley, Beth Hurst, James Ring, Derek Simon and David Widmar. Brandon Buchanan represented Summit Motorsports Park for the High School category.

Securing extra success at the event were Jim Ring, who earned the win in Sportsman and went on to race toward a World Championship at the NHRA Nevada Nationals; John Boes, who earned the runner-up finish in Super Pro; Madie Fenn-Yasenosky, who won the Super Pro Bonus Race; Matt Ball, who won the Pro Bonus Race; Beth Hurst, who was the runner-up in the Sportsman Bonus Race and Brandon Buchanan, who earned the runner-up finish in High School. Additionally, in a Summit Motorsports Park sweep for Best Appearing Awards, Aubrey Collins won for Super Pro, Matt Ball won for Pro, Matt Short won for Super Bike and Scott Chitty won for Sportsman. Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Advanced Champion Braden Peters

Best Appearing awards went to Edelbrock Super Pro racer Zach Smith, Edelbrock Pro racer Chris Howard, Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation racer Scott Chitty, Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike racer Matt Short, Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco Novice racer Brandon Hardin Jr., Intermediate racer Brayden Baehr and Advanced racer Vince Tiburzi.

Carefully-chosen awards were given to Edelbrock Super Pro racer Austin Lenz for Most Improved; Edelbrock Super Pro racer Kyle Albright for Rookie of the Year; Cornwell Tools for Promotion of the Year; Gene Lampshire for Appreciation; Race Winning Brands for Manufacturer of the Year; Edelbrock for Sponsor of the Year and Bud and Kara Jo Brank for Guy and Gal of the Year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Longtime Summit Motorsports Park racer Damien Hazelton was recognized for earning the 2023 NHRA Division 3 Super Street championship.

Attention was directed to the Edelbrock Super Series, which awarded the top performers with over $54,000 in cash, and the Edelbrock Super Series Elite presented by Rocko Machine, which offered the top 32 racers in Edelbrock Super Pro, Edelbrock Pro, Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation and the top 16 racers in Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike, the opportunity to race for a share of a substantial $75,200 guaranteed purse at the Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire. Jacob Wasko Scholarship Fund Winner Ava Tiburzi and Jacob Wasko Thumbs Up Award Winner Cruz Schafer

Also acknowledged were unique programs, including the R&R Auto Body Paint-My-Ride, which, in 2023, awarded Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike racer Kyle Dolamore with a custom bike makeover, and Kyle made history by becoming the first motorcycle racer to win the longstanding program. Additionally, the Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation Bonus awarded a minimum of $500 to racers laying down perfect passes in Edelbrock Pro, Edelbrock Super Pro, Wiseco Cycle Tech Super Bike and Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation, plus $100 to the runner-up; a scholarship was awarded to a driver to attend the Frank Hawley Drag Racing School and the Dart Big M Shootout race at the TransTec Halloween Classic presented by Harland Sharp saw competitors race for trophies and gift certificates from Dart Machinery.

Also noted were Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco, which offered a thrilling opportunity for racers ages six through eighteen to compete in the 2023 season-long points chase for $4,500 in cash and awards, and the Summit Racing Equipment Junior Dragster Shootout, which allowed the top eight junior-dragster racers in Novice, Intermediate and Advanced to compete in front of fans at the Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire for a share of cash and prizes. Collectively these programs, along with an expansive contingency program, bonuses and incentives, awarded Summit Motorsports Park racers with nearly half a million dollars in cash and prizes.

During the ceremony, Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco racer Ava Tiburzi was named the recipient of the Jacob Wasko Scholarship Fund and Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco racer Cruz Schafer was announced as the winner of the Jacob Wasko Thumb’s Up Award. Both awards are given in loving memory of racer Jacob Wasko, who passed away last year. Paint My Ride Winner Kyle Dolamore’s Motorcycle

Among the many inspiring moments of the evening was Bader Jr. reading the name of each Bill Bader Sr. Sportsman of the Year back to 1975 before those in attendance joined him on stage. Then, in a touching tribute, Bader Jr. announced Chad Moss as the 2023 Bill Bader Sr. Sportsman of the Year before delivering a heartfelt speech about his character. Moss received a standing ovation as his family, some of whom were attending as a surprise, gathered to hug him on stage.

“It was an honor to welcome Chad Moss to our Bill Bader Sr. Sportsman of the Year Hall of Fame,” said Bader Jr. “Chad genuinely cares about his fellow racers and racing family, and his good-hearted gestures have proven that over the years. He is a passionate person, and he joins an incredibly inspiring group of people who have also been recognized as the Bill Bader Sr. Sportsman of the Year.” 2023 Bill Bader Sr. Sportsman of the Year Chad Moss

Summit Motorsports Park offers a sincere congratulations to each champion and award recipient on their incredible accomplishments.

Summit Motorsport Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, please call 419-668-5555 or visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com.

Please visit the park’s website and social media this week for stories on champions and some award recipients.