News

Hart Family Gives Back with ‘Race to Fill the Food Pantry’ Campaign in Huntington

Published

Huntington native Brittanie Hart, wife of professional NHRA Top Fuel racer, Josh Hart, also a Huntington native, is giving back to the community this month in a big way, through the “Race to Fill the Food Pantry” campaign. Donations made to the United with Love food pantry during the month of March will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000. Already donations have come in from races, fans and members of the Huntington community.

“We are so grateful to the Hart family, Brittanie, Josh, and their children for supporting our pantry in nourishing our neighbors. In 2023 we had over 8,950 individual visits to our food pantry and we cannot do this alone. This matching donation is critical at this time of the year when donations are down, but the need is unchanged,” said Erin Didion, Executive Director, United with Love of Huntington County.
 
Every dollar donated will make a difference. Donations can be made by cash or check at the food pantry, mailed to 715 Byron Street, Huntington, IN 46750 or online at https://www.osvhub.com/…/race-to-fill-the-food-pantry. United With Love partners with neighbors to address the barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Their longstanding goal is to lovingly serve all their Huntington and surrounding community neighbors in need and provide stability through Christ-centered services that meet individual needs.
 
“There was a time when we needed help and we know that places like United with Love and people like Erin and their volunteers are making a difference in people’s lives every day,” said Brittanie Hart. “The Race to Fill the Food Pantry is something we can do this month, but they need assistance and support every month and we want to encourage everyone to get involved if they are able.”
 
For more information on United with Love of Huntington County visit https://lovehuntington.org/

