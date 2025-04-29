Hard Lessons, High Hopes: McKailen Haddock Set for Funny Car Chaos Debut

Graduating high school early, battling early missteps, and earning his Funny Car license — McKailen Haddock’s journey to the starting line hasn’t been easy, but it’s made him tougher. Now he’s ready to launch his racing career at Funny Car Chaos with a sharpened focus and something to prove.

At just 16 years old, McKailen Haddock received a gift few could imagine — a shot at driving a nostalgia Funny Car, thanks to his father, longtime nitro veteran Terry Haddock. At the same time, McKailen accelerated academically, graduating high school early and enrolling at Texas State University – a path that would temporarily put his racing dreams on hold.

“When we go off to college, it’s like there are no rules,” Haddock said. “And I got caught up in all the wrong things — drinking, partying, lying to my parents — I put myself and my friends in situations we shouldn’t have been in.”

A serious incident involving a hospitalized friend forced Haddock to face the consequences head-on. His father stepped in, taking away privileges — including access to the Funny Car — until McKailen showed he was ready to refocus.

“You want your kids to do better than you,” Terry Haddock said. “Sometimes you have to make the hard calls to make sure they do. Racing is a privilege, not a right — and it has to be built on honesty and integrity first.”

With renewed focus and commitment, McKailen earned his shot earlier this year. Following the NHRA national event in Phoenix, he made four successful passes in the family Funny Car, posting a best run of 4.81 seconds at 251 mph — securing both his Nostalgia Funny Car and NHRA Alcohol Funny Car licenses.

Still, Haddock remains humble about the journey ahead.

“I’m not a real driver yet,” he said. “I’m just the kid who held onto the wheel. Drivers like Dad, John Force, Austin Prock — they’ve earned that title. I have a long way to go, and I’m ready for it.”

Determined to continue, Haddock knew he needed to secure his own funding. Drawing on relationships built through years of media and videography work, he successfully gathered the support necessary to enter his first event — the rescheduled Funny Car Chaos race at the Texas Motorplex, May 1–3.

Josh Hart (Burnyzz Speed Shop), Cameron Goss (Bowen Electric), Steve and Natalie Torrence (Capco Contractors), Tony Schumacher, T.R. Wilson (T.R. Wilson Enterprises), and John Hale (Best of Texas BBQ Sauce) all stepped up to back his debut.

“It’s amazing,” Haddock said. “I didn’t even realize I was building relationships all these years — I was just trying to work hard and be respectful. It means the world to me that they believe in me.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Preparation has included working closely with top drivers Justin Ashley and Austin Prock.

“If you want to be the best, you have to learn from the best,” Haddock said. “Dad will have the car ready — it’s my job to do my part behind the wheel.”

Haddock plans to document the Funny Car Chaos weekend on his YouTube channel, Haddock Automotive, with a three-part series, following the release of his licensing video from Phoenix

“I’m incredibly thankful,” Haddock said. “This is just the beginning. I’m ready to work, ready to learn, and ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

This story was originally published on April 29, 2025.