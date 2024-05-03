Hangsterfer’s Metalworking Lubricants Increases Involvement with AB Motorsports, Angelle Sampey

Now in its 11th season as an energetic supporter of AB Motorsports (ABM) and three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown, Hangsterfer’s Metalworking Lubricants is increasing its involvement with ABM as the primary partner on the A/Fuel Dragster driven by three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Angelle Sampey for her final 10 races on the 2024 NHRA calendar.



“We wanted to ensure that Angelle, Antron, and the entire Michalek Brothers Racing team had all the necessary resources to race towards the Lucas Oil Series championship this season,” Mike Ditzel, Global Director of Performance Products, said. “We said many times how important the relationship with AB Motorsports, Antron, and the sport of NHRA Drag Racing is to our business and customer base, and with (car owner) Kyle Michalek running a machine shop, this was a very simple choice for us. We’re thrilled to debut a vibrant livery that highlights the Hangsterfer’s story on the track while Angelle and Antron continue to do a terrific job of telling that story off the track.

The Hangsterfer’s Metalworking Lubricants A/Fuel Dragster, owned and maintained by Ohio-based Michalek Brothers Racing, makes its on-track debut at the May 3-4 Indy 800 Cleetus and Cars event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Sampey is a two-time Pro Stock Motorcycle winner (2001-’02) of the prestigious U.S. Nationals at IRP. Beyond the Indy 800 Cletus and Cars race, the Hangsterfer’s dragster will compete in at least nine additional events on the 2024 NHRA schedule in both the Lucas Oil and Mission Foods series.



“I’m so very thankful to Mike Ditzel and everyone at Hangsterfer’s for continuing to support our team so we can race for the 2024 championship and continue to spread the word about Hangsterfer’s and what a great line of products they offer,” Sampey, a winner of 46 NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle races, said. “I continue to learn and improve driving this A/Fuel Dragster and our MBR team has so much potential and I’m so excited to put this beautiful green and black car in the winner’s circle soon.”



Sampey, who earned her NHRA A/Fuel Dragster license last August, made her four-wheel entrance at the NHRA FallNationals near Dallas last October as part of ABM’s Accelerate program, and competed in the final three events of the 2023 season. She will compete in at least 13 races this year and has two Lucas Oil Series runner-up finishes in seven Top Alcohol Dragster events.

KZ Photography photo

This story was originally published on May 3, 2024.