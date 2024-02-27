Hangsterfer’s Metalworking Lubricants Enters Second Decade as Major Partner of Antron Brown; Expands Involvement to Include ABM Accelerate Driver Angelle Sampey in A/Fuel Dragster Including Primary Livery at Gatornationals

Strong relationships are vital to longevity in motorsports, and Antron Brown prides himself on the AB Motorsports (ABM) organizational culture of ensuring partner success on and off the racetrack. One of the many ABM success stories is that of New Jersey-based Hangsterfer’s Metalworking Lubricants, which enters its second decade as a major partner of Brown’s Top Fuel team. In addition to continuing to support the three-time Top Fuel world champion in 2024, Hangsterfer’s has announced that it has also committed to backing AB Motorsports Accelerate athlete Angelle Sampey as she embarks on her first full season competing in the Top Alcohol Dragster category.



“The goal at ABM is to create a culture of family amongst our employees and partners,” Brown said. “And Hangsterfer’s is family. We met the Jones family through Randy Ditzel at Half Scale Dragsters when my kids started racing Jr. Dragsters. Randy’s brother, Mike, works for Hangsterfer’s and that’s how the relationship started and has just prospered ever since.

“I’m from New Jersey and Hangsterfer’s is headquartered in the Garden State, so it’s just a great marriage for our race team, the sport of NHRA Drag Racing, and Hangsterfer’s products,” Brown added. “Creating new business opportunities is key for our sport and NHRA has provided a perfect outlet to network and produce tangible results for Hangsterfer’s. They’re a crucial piece of the ABM puzzle and they also work with other teams in the sport and many of our vendors who produce the parts we use on our 11,000 horsepower race cars.”



Hangsterfer’s joined the Matco Tools Top Fuel team as a major associate partner in 2014 when Brown was driving for NHRA super team Don Schumacher Racing. More than a decade later, the partnership continues to flourish as Hangsterfer’s utilizes the AB Motorsports Pit-Side Experience hospitality area to entertain hundreds of guests and employees annually. The partnership has also opened doors to ABM vendors who now use Hangsterfer’s coolant and other products in their CNC machines and facilities. ABM vendors DSR Performance (engine blocks, cylinder heads, and connecting rods), Point 1 (engine blocks), Boninfante (clutch discs and floaters), Race Winning Brands (valves, pistons, and valve springs), AJPE (cylinder heads, clutch parts, connecting rods), and CHE Precision (valve train) use Hangsterfer’s coolant and cutting fluid in their machines.

Rendering of Angelle Sampey’s NHRA Gatornationals A/Fuel Dragster entry

Hangsterfer’s will continue to support Brown and the Matco Tools Top Fuel team’s quest for a fourth NHRA world championship in 2024 while facilitating another ABM title chase as Sampey, a three-time NHRA champion in the Pro Stock Motorcycle division with 46 national event Wally trophies in her collection, competes in her first full season behind the wheel of the Michalek Brothers Racing A/Fuel dragster where she will battle in both Mission Foods and Lucas Oil Series races. Hangsterfer’s branding will adorn Sampey’s dragster during the 55th running of the historic Gatornationals, March 8-10, in Gainesville, Florida.



“We’re thrilled to increase our involvement with AB Motorsports and Antron and help support Angelle as she races towards a Top Alcohol Dragster championship this season,” Mike Ditzel, Global Director of Performance Products, said. “The sport of NHRA racing has given Hangsterfer’s a wonderful platform to spread the word about our excellent products and Antron, Brad Mason, and his team have opened many doors for us to create new business. The ABM Pit-Side Experience staff treats our family and guests like royalty, and they leave the racetrack with smiles on their faces. We also continue to build relationships with many vendors who support motorsports.”



Sampey made her Top Alcohol Dragster debut last October at the NHRA FallNationals near Dallas, racing the Michalek Brothers machine to a semifinal finish at the Texas Motorplex. She also claimed the No. 1 qualifier at the fall NHRA Las Vegas event and raced to a runner-up finish at the Lucas Oil Series event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway a week later.



“I’ve gotten close to Mike Ditzel and the Jones family from Hangsterfer’s the past few years hanging out with Antron and the ABM team as they entertain many guests in hospitality at the track,” Sampey said. “It’s great to now call them friends, and I couldn’t thank them enough for helping fuel my dream to race for the Top Alcohol championship and maybe, one day, earn my Top Fuel license and follow in Antron’s footsteps.”

