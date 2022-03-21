Hangsterfer’s Expands Relationship with Antron Brown Motorsports

Hangsterfer’s Laboratories, a major manufacturer of metalworking lubricants, has joined AB Motorsports and extended its lengthy partnership with three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown, it was announced today.

Hangsterfer’s, which joined Brown’s team in 2014, offers a variety of metalworking lubricants used by the AB Motorsports team such as Supreme Coat Plus, a rust preventative for chassis protection, Super All Tap, for drill and tap needs, Crystal Cut, used to cut flywheels and pressure plates, as well as supplying the cutting fluid used in the CNC machines that produce many of the team’s components like engine blocks, cylinder heads, pistons and connecting rods. Hangsterfer’s manufactures highly-refined petroleum, synthetic and vegetable-based products, all intended to improve metalworking processes.

“I am proud to be a part of this world-class race team with Antron Brown and AB Motorsports, and the team of individuals he has assembled,” Mike Ditzel, National Sales Manager and Performance Racing Product Specialist, Hangsterfer’s Laboratories, Inc., said. “We have known Antron’s work ethic and values for many years and we know ABM will be a force to be reckoned with on and off the NHRA tracks for many years to come.”

Hangsterfer’s also supports AB Motorsports crew member Matt Sackman and his brother, Zach, who compete in the NHRA’s Top Alcohol dragster and Top dragster categories with their Sackman Boyz Racing team. Additionally, AB Motorsports’ NHRA Jr. Dragster contingent receives backing from Hangsterfer’s in the entry-level ranks of the sport.

“The Jones’ are literally family to me and our race team,” Brown said. “We’re both from New Jersey and we’re excited they’ve decided to join this venture with AB Motorsports. I’ve known Ed, Sharon and Bill (Jones) for many years and they’ve been so loyal to our team and played such a crucial role in the development of the machine shop and race car components at DSR Performance and I’m glad they’re going to continue to work with both entities.

“Having quality parts and pieces is crucial to our on-track success and safety, and Hangsterfer’s, led by Mike Ditzel’s involvement, has a passion for helping their partners make flawless components. We thank Mike for his commitment to our team and the sport of NHRA racing.”

Brown and the Matco Tools NHRA Top Fuel team will next compete at the April 1-3 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

