$hameless Racing Steps Up as Title Sponsor of PDRA Pro Outlaw 632

$hameless Racing, a Pro Outlaw 632 team led by driver Wes Distefano, will serve as the class sponsor for the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) Pro Outlaw 632 class, series officials announced today.

Pro Outlaw 632 is a big-tire doorslammer class allowing naturally aspirated and nitrous-assisted combinations.

“Wes and his family are always a pleasure to work with,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Wes is a major proponent of the PDRA as a series and Pro Outlaw 632 as a series, so it was no surprise when he came to us and wanted to get involved in a bigger way as the sponsor of the class.”

Based in Waterford, Michigan, $hameless Racing is a Pro Outlaw 632 team led by Wes Distefano, who drives the team’s Musi-powered ’68 Camaro. The team joined the PDRA in 2019 and quickly showed support for the series, signing on as the presenting sponsor of the final two races of the season.

“We enjoy working with the PDRA because they share a lot of our values, especially regarding community, engaging the youth and supporting motorsports,” Distefano said. “I’d just like to give thanks to the PDRA, all the sponsors and all the track owners for supporting the sport we love.”

Beyond supporting Pro Outlaw 632 as the sponsor, Distefano and $hameless Racing will support the class by attending all eight races on the schedule. It’s the first time Pro Outlaw 632 will compete in the PDRA’s full season. Distefano is excited about that, especially since two new races on the tour, Norwalk, Ohio, and Reading, Pa., are relatively close to the team’s Michigan home base.

“I haven’t raced at either of those two tracks [Summit Motorsports Park and Maple Grove Raceway], so I’m excited to get the opportunity to race at those tracks,” Distefano said. “Norwalk is a lot closer to home than a lot of the other tracks, so we’re real anxious to get some of our local supporters out there and give them some exposure to the PDRA.”

With all eight races on his schedule, Distefano has his sight set on the 2020 PDRA Pro Outlaw 632 world championship. He was the championship runner-up in 2019, winning one race and taking runner-up honors at two others in his rookie season.

“The goal is the championship,” Distefano said. “That was our goal last year. We knew we were close at the first race when we were runner-up. We were second in points from that point on, and we knew we had a chance. We just kept on it and kept going to the events because that’s the number one thing – you’ve gotta show up. We want a championship this year and we’re willing to work for it.”

The 2020 PDRA season will start at the PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech, April 2-4 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.

