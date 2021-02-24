$hameless Racing Pro 632 Presented by C&C Pumping to Race for Class-Record $15,000 Payday at World Doorslammer Nationals

$hameless Racing and C&C Pumping have signed on as the official class sponsors of Pro 632 at the second annual CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS at Orlando Speed World Dragway, race officials annnounced today. $hameless Racing Pro 632 presented by C&C Pumping will race for $15,000 to win, the richest payday in the history of Outlaw 632, when the event takes place March 5-7.

Featuring purpose-built race cars running naturally aspirated or nitrous-assisted engines, primarily 632ci, Pro 632 is a heads-up doorslammer class. The class was contested at the inaugural World Doorslammer Nationals in 2020, where Florida’s own Dillon Voss won the $10,000 prize.

“Pro 632 is one of the most exciting doorslammer classes that’s come about in the last 10 years or so,” said Wes Buck, event promoter as well as founder and editorial director of Drag Illustrated. “The drivers in this class are fierce competitors and they really added to the show last year. We’re thrilled to include the class again thanks to Wes Distefano at $hameless Racing and the Holdorf family and their C&C Pumping Services team.”

Distefano has quickly become one of the stars of the class in his $hameless Racing ’68 Camaro. The Michigan native secured his first PDRA Pro Outlaw 632 world championship in 2020 on the strength of one win and four consecutive runner-up finishes. He was one of the 14 drivers in the Pro 632 field at the World Doorslammer Nationals last year.

“We really enjoyed ourselves at this race last year,” Distefano said. “It really set a precedent and got a lot of 632 racers interested in the race this year. When Wes Buck reached out to see if we’d be interested in getting involved, I thought it was a good idea, but based on how the race is promoted as one of the premier events with big payouts, I wanted to make sure we were raising the bar with the purse. We’ve had a number of events that paid $10,000, so $15,000 was the next step so we can have the biggest payout for Pro 632.”

Holdorf enters the World Doorslammer Nationals as the most recent event winner in the class after winning the U.S. Street Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park in late January. He was the Pro 632 runner-up at the first World Doorslammer Nationals. Holdorf will be joined at the World Doorslammer Nationals by his Black Flag Motor Sports teammate, Walter Lannigan. The duo campaigns a pair of ’53 Corvettes.

It made sense for Holdorf and his family’s business, C&C Pumping Services Inc., to sign on as the presenting sponsor of the class. The Central Florida concrete pumping firm specializes in industrial projects, ranging from distribution centers and warehouses in Tampa to the major theme parks in Orlando.

“Last year’s race was a pretty special event all around,” Holdorf said. “It was fun to be a part of something that big. With Orlando being our hometown track, we go out there and test a lot so we know the track. We have a lot of friends and family in the area. Our cars’ sponsors, DeWitt Custom Concrete and Full-Tilt Constructors, are right around town as well, so we get a good group of people out there. Ozzy [Moya, track owner] has always been good to us, so we jump at any chance we get to sponsor a race at Orlando.”

Both Distefano and Holdorf are eager to claim the $15,000 check on Sunday night.

“We have some new things up our sleeve for this race that will hopefully all pan out in testing,” Distefano said. “I feel like we have a really good chance to come out and be a top team. To go out and win the biggest paying race so far, that would really get us started on the right foot. This is our last race before PDRA starts back up, so to get this win would really give us a big vote of confidence going into the season and get everyone on our team excited about getting back out there and giving it all we have.”

“I definitely want to win this race and keep my Florida streak going,” added Holdorf, who has two wins and a runner-up finish in his last few Florida appearances. “I’d like to add a win to that. We’ve made a couple changes to the car. We know there’s going to be some tough competition there – Voss and Wes and the Ensslins are always tough. I believe [PDRA Pro Outlaw 632 record holder] Jimmy Pelcarsky is coming down [from Ohio]. It will be fun to battle them on our home turf.”

For more info on the second annual CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, visit www.DoorslammerNats.com.

