Haltech and Race Winning Brands Add Business Support Role in Australia

Race Winning Brands (RWB), a leading manufacturer of high-performance

components for the automotive and powersports markets, is proud to announce the appointment of Aaron Brookes as Haltech Business Development Manager in Australia. This customer centric move provides additional veteran expertise to Haltech and RWB, adding another passionate enthusiast to its growing team.

Aaron has extensive experience in the Automotive Aftermarket, serving companies such as Victoria Performance Wholesale and Vibrant Performance. Aaron’s passion for performance and racing has fueled him through extensive drag racing experience, including volunteering in 2004 as an official for the Australian National Drag Racing Association as well as serving many years as the New South Wales Division Chief Steward.

Nathan Clark, President of Haltech Australia said, “Our goal is to ensure customers receive the best possible service and support. Aaron will be working closely with our sales teams to identify opportunities, address challenges, and provide tailored solutions that meet our customers’ specific needs. We are confident that his contribution will bring significant benefits to our business partners.”

“I am pleased to welcome Aaron to the Race Winning Brands family and believe his experience in the Automotive Performance industry will add significant value to Haltech and Race Winning Brands in the Oceania region” stated Cary Redman, Vice President of Sales and Category Management. “We believe his knowledge and experience will benefit our customers and help them unlock additional opportunities for growth in the marketplace.”

Aaron has already hit the ground running familiarizing himself with Haltech and its products and customers. He is committed to supporting Haltech’s partners and enthusiasts and encourages anyone with business-related questions, comments, or concerns to reach out to him at [email protected].

This story was originally published on June 14, 2024.