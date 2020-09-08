‘Hail Mary Derby’ to Replace 2020 World Cup Finals at MDIR

Due to the St. Mary’s County health department capacity restrictions currently in place surrounding COVID, the 25th annual Haltech World Cup Finals presented by Wiseco has been postponed until November 3-7, 2021.

The good news is that MDIR is still sending cars down the track in 2020. Miller Bros. Promotions created a brand-new event that fits within the St. Mary’s County health department guidelines that will temporarily replace WCF this year. This new event is called the Haltech Hail Mary Derby presented by Wiseco and it will take place at Maryland International Raceway on November 4-8, 2020. Visit the Derby’s website at: www.HailMaryDerby.com.

ADVERTISEMENT



Miller Bros. Promotions sent over the following information, describing the event’s unique format and procedures.

We are throwing out the classes and the rulebook at the Derby! The World’s Fastest Imports and Domestics are finally unleashed and can run any turbo, any supercharger, any motor, any fuel, any weight, and any tire they want!

The format for this event will give racers the opportunity to participate in an event with Jason Miller’s Legendary Track Prep and unparalleled cool and dry atmospheric conditions so they can swing for the fence making 3 to 4 Hail Mary passes per day in any trim they want, for a total of 12-16 passes at the event! There will be no eliminations or purse at the Derby, only personal bests, bragging rights, and glory!

You have all been begging for more track time in conditions like this, so here is your chance to have fun, remove the pressure of a race and go for it! No Guts… No Glory!



Some racers will want to run 1/4 mile, and some will want to run 1/8 mile. We will accommodate both, and the scoreboards will remain lit all weekend! Call outs, Grudge Matches and Special Shootouts are welcomed! The Derby will have the same size and level of WCF/MDIR Track Official Staff along with the Fire & Safety Teams that all racers have come to expect to keep the pace rolling and everyone safe during this event.

Even though we are throwing out the classes and the rulebook, all racers must still comply with IHRA safety rules and all racers must have an engine diaper or belly pan (except All Motor Domestics).

There will only be 220 racer spots available allowing racers to get more runs per day at the Derby! All racers will be limited to 9 crew per team. Racers can only purchase crew passes at the time of pre-registration.

Stage 1 Racer Pre-Registration (Wed, Sept 9th open from Noon to Midnight EST) this stage is only open to racers that qualified in their 8, 16 or 32 size field at the 2019 World Cup Finals.

Stage 2 Racer Pre-Registration (Fri, Sept 11th open from Noon to Midnight EST) this stage is only open to racers that were registered at the 2017, 2018 and 2019 World Cup Finals.

We will open up spots to new racers if there are any entries remaining after Stage 2 pre-registration closes. New racers must email jason@mbpevents.com after September 11th to request consideration for an entry at the Derby.

All Derby racers will receive 1 extra vehicle pass at No Charge for an extra Motorhome or Car/Truck to fit in your pit space. The extra vehicle must fit beside your trailer in front of your race car. You can only claim your extra vehicle pass when you arrive at the gate with your race trailer. The extra vehicle or Motorhome must be behind your race trailer when you arrive in line.

Racers will not need to upload a Minimum ET Video when you pre-register this year because you have already passed the Minimum ET when you ran WCF in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Once all 220 racer spots are sold out, we will start a waiting list at the MBP office. Please call the office at 240-349-2538 to get on the waiting list as people break every year and can’t make it to the event.

Racer spots are not transferable to other racers unless permission is granted by Jason Miller.

For Racer Pre-Registration Info, please visit www.HailMaryDerby.com/tickets.

Gates will open on Wednesday, November 4th for racer parking from 8am-9pm. Safety Tech will be from 12noon-9pm. There will be no racing on Wednesday.

Gates will open on Thursday, November 5th for racer parking from 8am-9pm. Safety Tech will be from 8am-9pm. There will be 3 sessions this day for each group to make Hail Mary passes. The 4th session will be run time permitting. The run order will be (All Motor, FWD, AWD, RWD Slicks, RWD Radial).

Gates will open on Friday, November 6th for racer parking from 8am-9pm. Safety Tech will be from 8am-9pm. There will be 3 sessions this day for each group to make Hail Mary passes. The 4th session will be run time permitting. The run order will be (All Motor, FWD, AWD, RWD Slicks, RWD Radial).

Gates will open on Saturday, November 7th at 8am and close at 9pm. There will be 3 sessions this day for each group to make Hail Mary passes. The 4th session will be run time permitting. The run order will be (All Motor, FWD, AWD, RWD Slicks, RWD Radial).

Gates will open on Sunday, November 8th at 8am and close at 9pm. There will be 3 sessions this day for each group to make Hail Mary passes. The 4th session will be run time permitting. The run order will be (All Motor, FWD, AWD, RWD Slicks, RWD Radial).

To view the full event schedule for the Derby, visit www.HailMaryDerby.com/schedule.

We will run each group at the Derby in qualifying so racers, crew and media can see everyone’s best Hail Mary Pass! The qualified groups will be: All Motor, FWD, AWD, RWD Slick, RWD 1/4 mile Radial and RWD 1/8 mile Radial.

This format and run order will allow Jason Miller and his team to prep for perfect conditions for each group and their needs on the track!

The Haltech Hail Mary Derby presented by Wiseco will be covered live all weekend by www.FloRacing.com who signed a partnership with Speedvideo.com. Fans all over the world will be able to subscribe to FloRacing and watch all the action live at the Derby! Subscribe today at www.floracing.com/signup.

Our loyal media is still welcome to come to the Derby and cover all the action throughout the weekend. Please email chris@mbpevents.com to request media credentials.

While at the Derby, be sure to check out the vendor midway where you’ll find performance parts, accessories, and apparel at great prices! Haltech and Wiseco will be in the house along with many other great companies. This is a great chance to meet the reps and see their products in person!

There will also be a Non-Judged Car Show, and Pre-Registration opens for the show on Mon, Sept 14th at 12noon EST. Any car or truck can enter the Non-Judged Car Show with up to 9 crew per entry. You must purchase your crew tickets at the time of pre-registration. There will be a limited number of Non-Judged Car Show entries sold, so get them before they sell out. The non-judged car show is only $30 for the weekend and you will be parked in the grass Pit-Side Parking Lot or the grass Tailgate Lot. You can come and go as many times as you please with your car or truck throughout the weekend with this entry as long as everyone has a weekend crew wristband. Non-Judged Car Show entries are transferrable to anyone. For Non-Judged Car Show Pre-Registration, please visit www.HailMaryDerby.com/tickets.

There will ONLY be crew tickets sold for this event, and they are $50 each. Crew tickets are good for the entire event from Wednesday through Sunday. There are no individual day tickets available. NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE! All crew tickets MUST BE PURCHASED at the time of Racer Pre-Registration and Non-Judged Car Show Pre-Registration at www.HailMaryDerby.com/tickets.

Due to the county restrictions in place, we are unable to have a Spectator Camper Village at this event. Chris Miller has already been in contact with all of the reservation holders to begin handling refunds or credit their booking towards WCF in 2021.

Each race team is permitted to bring one Golf Cart, ATV or other Pit Bike to the Derby. No one else is permitted to bring Golf Carts, ATVs or other Pit Bikes. This rule will be strictly enforced.

This event could return in 2021 in another part of the year so that racers can prepare for next year’s Haltech World Cup Finals presented by Wiseco.

So be sure to mark your calendars for the inaugural Haltech Hail Mary Derby presented by Wiseco at Maryland International Raceway on November 4-8,2020.

For more information about the Haltech Hail Mary Derby presented by Wiseco, please visit www.HailMaryDerby.com.

Comments