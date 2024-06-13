Hagan Cattle Company to Sponsor Drag Race Bracket Bonanza During Virginia Nationals

Hagan Cattle Company, founded and operated by 4-time NHRA Funny Car Champion, Matt Hagan, has been named presenting sponsor for Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), the first dynamic bracket competition for drag racing fans, during the Virginia Nationals. The sponsorship will be leading up to and during the Virginia Nationals, which takes place June 22-23, at Virginia Motorsports Park. Hagan Cattle Company, which raises Angus cattle on 3,000 acres of rolling hills in Southwest Virginia, will be prominently branded across all Drag Race Bracket Bonanza social media platforms as well as DragRaceBracketBonanza.com. They will also be featured on the Densy’s Deets tip sheet delivered Friday in advance of the race weekend. Hagan Cattle Company will be utilizing the growing fanbase of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza players to promote their beef, steak and top-notch cuts, handpicked and delivered straight to customers.

“Matt Hagan has been a great supporter of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza, and it was a perfect opportunity to promote Hagan Cattle Company to our DRBB fans,” said Elon Werner, creator of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza. “Hagan Cattle Company is an ideal marketing partner for our players across the country and around the world. The quality of their beef is amazing and we are excited to share their Burger Bonanza Jr. package with our event winners.”

In addition to the sought after driver autographed plaques awarded to the top five Drag Race Bracket Bonanza winners, Hagan Cattle Company will be stepping up to award even more cool prizes to class champions and the overall winner. The overall winner along with the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock class winners for the Virginia Nationals will also receive the Burger Bonanza Jr. package, which includes 10 packs of Hagan Cattle Company Ground Beef. Additionally, all DRBB players will receive a special discount code with a 10% discount through June 30.

“We are excited to support Drag Race Bracket Bonanza and introduce Hagan Cattle Company to more drag racing fans and Matt Hagan supporters,” said Jon Hundley, General Manager, Hagan Cattle Company. “The NHRA has a passionate fan base and we have seen the excitement surrounding Drag Race Bracket Bonanza and wanted to get involved.”

Hagan Cattle Company believes in supporting local farmers and businesses, which is why all their cattle are sourced from nearby farms that share a high commitment to quality. Their cows are raised in spacious pastures, allowing them to roam freely and graze on lush, natural grass. By promoting sustainable farming practices, Hagan Cattle Company ensures that their beef is not only delicious but also environmentally friendly. From the moment their cattle are born until they reach your plate, Hagan Cattle Company maintains strict quality standards to ensure that consumers receive only the finest beef. Hagan Cattle Company takes pride in delivering meat that is tender, flavorful, and consistently of the highest quality. Fans can shop Hagan Cattle Company at www.hagancattleco.com. (Local pick-up available)

Fans can sign up at any time for Drag Race Bracket Bonanza and brackets will open for the NHRA Virginia Nationals on Saturday, June 22 at the conclusion of professional qualifying from Virginia Motorsports Park.

This story was originally published on June 13, 2024.