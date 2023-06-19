Connect with us

Haas, Massey, Furches And Girot Dominate At Funny Car Chaos Twisted Shifterz Summer Nationals Presented By 360-Steel

Cordova Dragway witnessed an electrifying showdown as Funny Car Chaos (FCC) brought the heat to the Twisted Shifterz Summer Nationals presented by 360-Steel. With a field of 32 qualified cars, this event was destined to go down in history. 

The anticipation was high as 37 Funny Cars lined up to qualify on Friday and Saturday. Graves knew this could be the largest gathering of Funny Cars ever seen at Cordova Dragway, and he was determined to deliver an unforgettable event for the fans.

In the Rodak’s Custom Roasted Coffee ‘A’ Field, Joey Haas, driver of the “Nimrods” Nitro Funny Car, emerged victorious. Haas claimed the top qualifier spot after the second session with an impressive pass of 3.48 ET at 244.96 MPH. In the final round, he faced off against defending ‘A’ Field champion Marc White and his “Drastic Plastic Racing” team. Haas maintained his dominance, leaving White in his wake and securing the win.

Robbie Massey proved his mettle in the Alkydigger ‘B’ Field, taking home the well-deserved victory. Massey’s performance on the track left no doubt about his skills as he emerged triumphant in this highly competitive field.

Tom Furches and his “Made In America” team showcased their prowess in the Wulff Pumps ‘C’ Field, adding another highlight to their racing career. Furches faced off against Alex Barker, who entered the event as the points leader. However, it was Furches who reigned supreme, leaving Barker behind and celebrating a well-earned victory.

In the newly introduced ‘D’ Field specifically for the Summer Nationals event, Neil Girot and his “Twist N’ Shout” team claimed the inaugural win. The final battle saw Girot go head-to-head with Jordan Ballew and the “Ballew Thunder” Nostalgia Funny Car. Girot unleashed the power of his machine, clinching victory and etching his name in the record books.

The Summer Nationals proved to be a remarkable event, with Haas, Massey, Furches, and Girot displaying their unwavering determination and skill. These drivers exemplify the spirit of drag racing, captivating fans with their awe-inspiring performances.

The next stop on the Funny Car Chaos tour is Kearney Raceway Park in Kearney, Nebraska, for the Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals July 7-8.

