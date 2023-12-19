Gutierrez Brothers Racing Partners With Maxima Racing Oils for 2024 Season

Gutierrez Brothers Racing (GBR) is proud to announce its partnership with Maxima Racing Oils for the 2024 NHRA racing season.

Maxima Racing Oils formulates, develops, manufactures, and distributes the highest level of performance oils, lubes, and other auxiliary products. Their market-leading products have been showcased through hundreds of championships with world-class drivers and tuners in multiple different racing series.

GBR is extremely excited to work with Maxima Racing Oils and show fans and other teams what their products can do in NHRA competition. “We cannot wait for the 2024 season to begin!” says JP Gutierrez. “Maxima Racing Oils is such an amazing company to work with as a dealer, so moving into a racing partnership is a real honor. We use Maxima Racing Oils products in the truck, trailer, race car and in the shop. We know and trust this brand in everything we use because it keeps all our parts safe and performing well. We want to help make Maxima Racing Oils a chosen product in the drag racing world!”

Phil Gutierrez said, “We are thrilled to have Maxima Racing Oils as a partner for the 2024 NHRA season. This partnership will give Maxima Racing Oils a strong presence in the highly competitive Top Alcohol Dragster class and will serve as a starting point to showcase all the great products that Maxima Racing Oils has to offer. We are really looking forward to the start of the season and unveiling the new look of GBR / Maxima Racing Oils Top Alcohol Dragster.”

The Gutierrez brothers, JP and Phil, have been in the Top Alcohol Dragster class since 2012, but they have been racing together for over 25 years. In the past couple of years, JP, Phil, JP’s wife Kara, and JP’s brother-in-law Kevin Kolomyjec have turned their racing operation into a drag racing business that offers tuning, plumbing, custom machining, and drag racing performance products that JP designs and manufactures. 2023 was a breakout season for GBR that saw multiple consistent runs in the 5.2-second range ending on a high note with a semifinal finish and number 2 qualifier at the NHRA US Nationals.

GBR is using this offseason to continue their development of drag racing performance products that are aimed at boosting their on-track performance in 2024. JP Gutierrez said, “Because GBR designs, manufactures, develops, and uses our own products, we really believe this helps give us an edge on the track.” The GBR / Maxima Oils 2024 racing schedule will be released soon.

Don’t forget to follow Gutierrez Brothers Racing and Maxima Racing Oils on Facebook and Instagram for all the behind-the-scenes off-season updates and more! You can find Maxima Racing Oils products on their website maximausa.com and GutierrezBrothersRacing.com.