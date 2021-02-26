GunSkins Named Associate Sponsor for Four-Time Pro Stock World Champ Erica Enders

Reigning Pro Stock world champ Erica Enders and Elite Motorsports are adding a company from outside the racing world as the team begins its chase for a fifth NHRA world title.

GunSkins, a popular protective, nonporous DIY vinyl wrap for guns, was announced today by Enders and Elite Motorsports as a sponsor for the upcoming 2021 racing season, which begins March 5-7 with the CTECH World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS in Orlando and continues the next weekend in Gainesville to kick off the NHRA campaign.

On the heels of her fourth world championship in 2020, Enders is thrilled to add a marquee name to the team’s list of partners for the 2021 campaign.

“It’s a great pleasure to be involved with companies within our industry, but every once in a while it’s fun to branch out and attach our team and my name to a mainstream company that I already use and believe in,” Enders said. “I want to give a big thanks to GunSkins for this opportunity, and I know they won’t regret getting involved in drag racing. We are the demographic they cater to and it’s very exciting.”

GunSkins offer a cost-effective solution to more expensive coatings or dips and with more than 60 patterns and a universal fitment for virtually all firearms, they offer an abundance of options.

The GunSkins are vinyl and non-permanent, allowing the user to easily swap patterns to match the season or different hunting gear without paying a high price.

Made from a heat-activated, high-performance vinyl with a non-reflective matte finish, GunSkins have proven to be extremely durable as well. Adding their name to Enders’ championship-winning team also presents a number of exciting opportunities.

“We’re incredibly excited to join forces with Erica and the entire Elite Motorsports family. We know that many fans of NHRA drag racing are also firearm enthusiasts so this partnership provides an exciting opportunity to share our products with a new audience,” said Seth Fargher, GunsSkins Director of Marketing.

“As an avid gun enthusiast, the fact that Erica is already familiar with our product made it an easy decision to join her program for 2021. GunSkins fans come from all different backgrounds and this new partnership will give us the opportunity to introduce thousands of NHRA drag racing fans to our product. Patriotism and a love of the outdoors are common themes among drag racing fans and our product mix speaks to both of them.”

From camouflage patterns designed by globally recognized brands such as Realtree, TrueTimber or Kryptek, to a patriotic look, GunSkins’ attention to detail makes them an ideal fit for all firearms enthusiasts.

That includes Enders, a back-to-back world champ who won four races last season and has 29 career victories. Her fourth championship gave her more world titles than any professional female driver in NHRA history and adding a top-notch sponsor like GunSkins simply adds to the momentum heading into the new season.

“I’ve worked with a variety of supporters over the years, but this one is special in its own way,” Enders said. “Growing up a Texas girl, my dad taught us how to shoot and be comfortable with firearms at a young age, so getting involved with GunSkins is an absolute dream.

“In a time where a stigma hangs around the gun industry, it’s especially important to me to show our support for this company and our new partnership. I am honored to be someone they entrust with their brand and to run their colors with pride. Every gun I have will have GunSkins on it.”

For more information on GunSkins, www.gunskins.com.

